Ireland’s Smartest review: RTÉ’s quiz show hosted by talented Claire Byrne is just not a great deal of fun to watch

Claire Byrne's new quiz show may not be the talent show-case she needs or deserves. Photo: Andres Poveda

Kirsty Blake Knox

As one of the frontrunners to succeed Ryan Tubridy on the The Late Late Show, there will be a lot of interest in Claire Byrne’s new quiz show Ireland’s Smartest.