Ireland’s Smartest review: RTÉ’s quiz show hosted by talented Claire Byrne is just not a great deal of fun to watch

As one of the frontrunners to succeed Ryan Tubridy on the The Late Late Show, there will be a lot of interest in Claire Byrne’s new quiz show Ireland’s Smartest.

Indeed, some news outlets have reported the show will act as a sort of audition reel for those high-up in RTÉ – the suggestion being it will showcase Byrne’s light-entertainment chops.

If that is the case, then it’s a real shame. Byrne is totally underutilised in a show that – contrary to RTÉ’s claims that it is “fresh and original” – feels generic and bland.

The half-hour programme pits “Ireland’s most intelligent quizzers” against one another in a general-knowledge round, a category round and a quick-fire round.

But Ireland’s Smartest is not a great deal of fun to watch, in part because it’s lacking a strong hook and because the stakes are so low.

In the opening statement, Byrne tells viewers that while some people want fame and fortune, the contestants on this show have decided to forgo all that for something “money can’t buy”; the accolade of becoming “Ireland’s smartest”.

Not exactly high levels of jeopardy.

Stacks of €50 notes packed into a briefcase marked ‘Loadsa Cash!’, would have upped the ante and injected some much-needed drama into proceedings.

The catchphrase “Let’s play” also needs work – it lacks the oomph of “Nice to see you, to see you nice”, “Is that your final answer?” “Deal, or no deal?”

The questions are broad; in fact, one hinges on The Late Late Show and its longest-running host. (The show was recorded in the weeks before Tubridy handed in his notice).

When they are done well, quiz shows can become home runs for broadcasters.

They are one of the oldest TV formats and generate loyal and committed fan bases.

If you strike gold you can make a fortune; the Who Wants to Be A Millionaire franchise was sold to more than 100 territories.

And there are so many brilliant shows; Countdown, The Chase, The Price is Right, Mastermind. We are spoiled for choice and the appetite for them shows no sign of easing. In fact, RTÉ is in the process of making another quiz show for later in the year.

But there are also plenty of quiz shows that have faded quickly into obscurity.

In a 2021 interview with the Guardian, James Fox, a producer who has worked on Pointless, Richard Osman’s House of Games and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire said there were several key components to creating a winning quiz show.

Firstly, it has to have “an element of proper jeopardy”. This is why the best quiz shows tend to hinge on one crucial decision – take the money and run, or gamble it all.

He said it should also be familiar but distinct from competitors, say by having a unique hook. The Chase, for example, sees hopefuls go up against a ruthless quiz master.

Bradley Walsh with Carol Vorderman on The Chase

He added that the choice of host is key as they must help establish the atmosphere.

I think Ireland’s Smartest falls down on many of these fronts.

But most crucially, it fails on the creation of atmosphere. It is a million miles away from the comedic melodrama of The Chase, or the sense of tension Anne Robinson whipped up on The Weakest Link.

This is really not Byrne’s fault; there’s little room to breathe here as a broadcaster. There are some jovial exchanges between herself and the contestants, but they are largely forgettable.

Byrne is an accomplished, intelligent, and extremely likeable presenter and I doubt this show will have an impact on her career - positively or negatively. I just don’t know if it was the smartest move for her, or for RTÉ.

The new 10-part series started on Sunday, April 2 at 7.30pm on RTÉ One and is available on RTÉ Player.