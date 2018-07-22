'Ireland will not once again become collateral damage in British policy'

In eight months, the United Kingdom will leave the European Union. Brexit is not our policy, we regret that it's happening but we respect the decision of the British people to leave. Our over-riding policy is to ensure that Ireland and the Irish people do not once again become collateral damage in a British policy decision.

