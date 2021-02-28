Ireland steps up to ensure no country is left behind

Covid-19 is only a year old. In that short time, it has affected all of our lives, bringing with it tragedy, sadness, worries and, increasingly, weariness.

Everyone has made sacrifices - for themselves, for family, for community - in a spirit of solidarity which is a mirror of our best values. Your actions, individually and collectively, are having a positive impact on the lives of others.

As we begin to step up the rate of vaccination at home, I hear many Irish people expressing their solidarity with people in less-developed countries: nearly a quarter of the world's population will not be able to access Covid-19 vaccines until next year at the earliest.

Your solidarity is not surprising; as Irish people, we are open to the world. We are a country of emigrants. We enjoy meeting new people from different cultures. Our prosperity depends on doing business abroad. At the same time, we carry our memories of poorer times at home, of famine and of help received from others in our time of need.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the virus cannot be defeated one country at a time: "no one is safe until everyone is safe", as Dr Mike Ryan reminds us.

It is increasingly clear that global solidarity on vaccines is not just the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do.

That is why I am working with my counterparts in the EU, in the UN and with the WHO and other global health partners to ensure that we work together to make sure that Covid-19 is addressed abroad as well as at home.

That is not a simple task and, like so much over this past year, there is no overnight solution. However, we are making steady progress. A global mechanism has been established, the Covax facility, to assist 92 developing countries in securing vaccines.

This provides a shared procurement and distribution system, which last week dispatched its first shipments of vaccines to sub-Saharan Africa.

Under my direction, Irish Aid has contributed €4m to the Covax mechanism, in addition to Ireland's portion of EU support of €1bn.

That does not, of course, address issues of supply: as we know, at present there are simply not enough vaccines to go around. Manufacture of vaccines is not straightforward, nor is accelerated production simple.

In addition, countries need to balance duty of care to their own citizens with our duty to others, which is complicated by scarcity.

Work is ongoing to increase the supply of vaccines. To prepare for that moment, Irish Aid is investing at least €50m this year to strengthen health systems in developing countries, so that they have PPE, basic testing kits, ventilators, ICU capacity - all the things that we take for granted.

Irish Aid is working in partnership with the HSE to increase the numbers of trained healthcare personnel in partner countries, which are also fighting other deadly diseases such as malaria, TB and Ebola, which together kill millions each year.

I have put in place an initiative, drawing on materials prepared for health workers here in Ireland, to support the mental health of frontline health workers in partner countries.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, participated in the UN Security Council debate last week on Covid-19, emphasising the need for extra effort to vaccinate people in conflict settings and to encourage continued UN leadership on vaccines.

That we have vaccines after only a year is an incredible scientific achievement. It is clear that we need to continue researching this virus, to get better vaccines and to continue the search for effective and cheap medicines and therapies for those infected with Covid-19.

We cannot ignore warnings that there may be other biological threats to global health in the future.

It is important that we put in place optimal global systems for research, production and distribution of vaccines and other therapies for all, including those in less-developed countries.

This includes difficult discussions on how to best share access to knowledge and technologies, which involves balancing many complex issues, but in which Ireland is active.

The world has come a long way in the year since Covid-19 was first detected, but not far enough yet for us all to be safe.

Our focus needs to be on equitable access to vaccines, and systems for delivering vaccines, abroad as well as at home.

Irish Aid has a proud track record supporting global public health and I will ensure that it will continue to play its part in the global effort against Covid-19.

When everyone is safe, we, too, will be safe.

Colm Brophy is Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora