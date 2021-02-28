| 5.3°C Dublin

Ireland steps up to ensure no country is left behind

Colm Brophy

Irish Aid is helping to put systems in place so developing countries have access to vaccines

Freshly dug graves at the Vila Formosa Cemetery on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, last May when the death toll spiralled Expand

Covid-19 is only a year old. In that short time, it has affected all of our lives, bringing with it tragedy, sadness, worries and, increasingly, weariness.

Everyone has made sacrifices - for themselves, for family, for community - in a spirit of solidarity which is a mirror of our best values. Your actions, individually and collectively, are having a positive impact on the lives of others.

As we begin to step up the rate of vaccination at home, I hear many Irish people expressing their solidarity with people in less-developed countries: nearly a quarter of the world's population will not be able to access Covid-19 vaccines until next year at the earliest.

