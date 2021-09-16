Ireland has changed: From Baby John to the Eighth Amendment, we no longer live in a society that shames women ​​​​​

As the tiny casket holding the remains of Baby John was drawn up from the earth in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a reckoning with the past awaited.

Almost 40 years have passed since the witch-hunt against Joanne Hayes, a then 25-year-old from Abbeydorney in Co Kerry, who in 1984 was accused of killing the baby. Despite the best efforts of investigating gardaí, it would later emerge that Hayes had no hand, act or part in Baby John’s death. But in 1980s Ireland, a place where the use of contraception was restricted and divorce was illegal, Hayes had committed the ultimate crime. A crime, it seems, that was probed deeper than a baby’s murder: She had sex with a man she wasn’t married to. Worse still, in the eyes of those passing judgment, the man in question was married to someone else.

No one has ever come forward to claim Baby John. Moreover, no one has been charged with his killing.

Until now, Baby John and the secrets he holds, like much of Ireland’s shamed past, was left buried.

As she became the focus of Garda inquiries in 1984, Hayes found herself at the eye of the storm that was a torn Catholic Ireland, where times were slowly beginning to change in public mindsets, but not yet officially.

In September 1983, a referendum was called to constitutionally ban abortion, already illegal in practise.

Church and State blurred into one, culminating in anti-choice rhetoric. During the debate on the issue, the Bishop of Clonfert, Joseph Cassidy, claimed that the most dangerous place for an Irish baby to be was in its mother’s womb. Ultimately, the abortion referendum passed with a two-thirds majority and the Eighth Amendment to the Irish Constitution provided the unborn with an equal right to life as the mother.

Women lived under pervasive fear. Shortly after the Eighth Amendment was passed, schoolgirl Ann Lovett was found, close to death, lying next to a Marian shrine in Granard, Co Longford. The body of the baby she had just given birth to, a stillborn infant boy, was wrapped in her school coat next to her. The 15-year-old, who had kept her pregnancy a secret, died shortly afterwards. It was also the year a teacher called Eileen Flynn lost another appeal against her dismissal from a Catholic school in New Ross, Co Wexford. She was fired after the school authorities learned she was pregnant with an “illegitimate” child. The father was a local publican who was married, though separated.

But it was the Kerry Babies case, a tragic, disturbing series of events centred on the bodies of two infants, that would propel Hayes into the spotlight and raise fundamental questions about the treatment of women in Irish society.

Two dead newborn babies were found in Kerry in April 1984. The first was that of a baby boy with multiple stab wounds found on the White Strand in Cahersiveen. Two weeks later, the body of another baby boy was uncovered on the family farm of a local girl, Joanne Hayes, at Abbeydorney.

In the intervening weeks, gardaí had drawn up a list of local women suspected of being pregnant or who had recently left the area; the list included women in a local home for unmarried mothers or who had been involved in relationships that had recently broken up.

It became one of the most comprehensive police investigations into the morals and lifestyles of transgressive, especially single, women who were potentially, or known to be, sexually active. Gardaí drew up a memo for priests to read from the pulpit, asking for information. Anyone with suspicions of their neighbour was thereby encouraged to get the police to check them out.

Local gardaí, and detectives from the murder squad in Dublin who had taken the unusual step of travelling to Kerry to help in the investigation, at first suspected the Cahersiveen baby belonged to Ms Hayes.

Joanne and her family were brought in for extensive interrogation and signed statements which apparently backed the Garda theory. However, charges against Joanne Hayes were dropped after it emerged the blood group of the Cahersiveen baby was different to that of Ms Hayes, the married man, Jeremiah Locke, who she was having an affair with, and the other baby, found at the family farm. Hayes had admitted to giving birth to the baby on the farm, saying it had died shortly afterwards and she had hidden the body.

In the tribunal of investigation that followed, Ms Hayes and her family’s private lives were put on public display. A legal team showed maps where Ms Hayes and her lover had been intimate; a doctor detailed the size of her birth canal; male psychiatrists aired their opinions on her personal character. One even said that she didn’t appear to be guilt-stricken enough at the death of her own child.

In a book later published by Hayes she said of her experience under cross-examination: “There seemed to be no humanity in the relentless way in which I was pursued by my legal interrogators. The process of the law allowed for me to be torn asunder and every part of me examined in such a way as to denigrate and degrade me.”

This week, as gardaí exhumed Baby John’s remains, the spotlight once again fell on Joanne Hayes and Ireland’s shameful record on the treatment of women. The focus must now shift. At its core, this is the story about a baby boy who was murdered just days after birth. In modern Ireland, such a crime would see no stone unturned in seeking justice.

In reopening the wounds of the past, society may have to face up to the uncomfortable truths of a period in history many would rather forget. In the close-knit region of Kerry, where Baby John was killed, the time for keeping secrets has passed. We no longer live in a country where casting moral judgment on women trumps finding the truth about a murder.

The onus is now on anyone who has information to come forward and help answer the question that remains – who killed Baby John in 1984?