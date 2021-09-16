| 12.4°C Dublin

Ireland has changed: From Baby John to the Eighth Amendment, we no longer live in a society that shames women ​​​​​

Catherine Fegan

Focus must now be on solving the case of the baby who was murdered at only a few days old and his body washed ashore on White Strand in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, in 1984 

White Strand in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, where the body of Baby John was washed up in 1984. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

As the tiny casket holding the remains of Baby John was drawn up from the earth in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a reckoning with the past awaited.

Almost 40 years have passed since the witch-hunt against Joanne Hayes, a then 25-year-old from Abbeydorney in Co Kerry, who in 1984 was accused of killing the baby. Despite the best efforts of investigating gardaí, it would later emerge that Hayes had no hand, act or part in Baby John’s death. But in 1980s Ireland, a place where the use of contraception was restricted and divorce was illegal, Hayes had committed the ultimate crime. A crime, it seems, that was probed deeper than a baby’s murder: She had sex with a man she wasn’t married to. Worse still, in the eyes of those passing judgment, the man in question was married to someone else.

No one has ever come forward to claim Baby John. Moreover, no one has been charged with his killing.

