Ireland finds new allies in coronavirus fight

With the Netherlands and Italy at each other's throats, it was never going to be easy for eurozone finance ministers to come out of their marathon video conference with a comprehensive deal that would allow countries to finance their health needs and fund the post-pandemic economic reconstruction.

While the €540bn package they agreed has bought time and financial breathing space for countries like Italy and Spain, it was less a triumph of diplomacy than a fudge that achieved the bare minimum needed to keep the bloc intact.

Fresh out of the negotiating session, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe admitted the applause that greeted the final deal was a sign of relief there had been an agreement, rather than self-congratulation.

He remained optimistic that when the ministers come to start discussing the second leg of an emergency fund - the 'EU Recovery Fund', aimed at economic reconstruction - the idea that the bloc as a whole would issue bonds would again be up for discussion.

That would place our finance minister in a group of "diehard optimists" - an unusual position for someone who has often played hardball at euro group meetings and more often than not found himself lining up with the Dutch.

"Most of the time when it comes to issues in relation to taxation, the role of the commission, the funding of debt outside of normal times, myself and my colleagues and my very good colleague Wopke Hoekstra [Dutch finance minister], we would be absolutely aligned on those kind of issues," Mr Donohoe said yesterday.

One of Ireland's top concerns has been to keep national vetoes on tax issues so as to preserve its tax regime that has helped attract massive investment by foreign multinationals.

The State even signed up in 2018 for a grouping of fiscally conservative northern European states led by the Netherlands that wanted debt sustainability and ability to repay included in assessments carried out before EU aid would be provided - the kind of conditions the Dutch insist on now.

Southern Europe has not forgotten, nor forgiven, the comments of Mr Hoekstra's predecessor, Jeroen Dijsselbloem in 2017 when he accused them of wasting crisis bailout cash and said: "You cannot spend all the money on drinks and women and then ask for help." This time, Mr Donohoe said he had been moved by comments by his Spanish counterpart when he supported the idea of joint European bonds.

"I had a lot of contact in particular with my Spanish colleague Nadia Calvino in the run-up to this and Nadia was describing to me the level of need and depth that she is trying to respond to," he said.

The pandemic will redraw the economic map of the world. Questions are now being asked about the kind of free trade and neo-liberal ideas that have served Ireland very well.

Mr Donohoe looks unlikely to get his coronabonds - there is no reason for the Netherlands or Germany to throw in the towel - but his efforts to do so may help reshape the European project and social model for the better.