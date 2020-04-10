| 15.4°C Dublin

Ireland finds new allies in coronavirus fight

David Chance

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

With the Netherlands and Italy at each other's throats, it was never going to be easy for eurozone finance ministers to come out of their marathon video conference with a comprehensive deal that would allow countries to finance their health needs and fund the post-pandemic economic reconstruction.

While the €540bn package they agreed has bought time and financial breathing space for countries like Italy and Spain, it was less a triumph of diplomacy than a fudge that achieved the bare minimum needed to keep the bloc intact.

Fresh out of the negotiating session, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe admitted the applause that greeted the final deal was a sign of relief there had been an agreement, rather than self-congratulation.

