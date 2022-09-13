Ireland can start the healing process with its nextdoor neighbours by inviting King Charles over for tea

We are deeply proud around these parts of our hard-won independence and eternally suspicious of our imperial neighbour who was reluctant to give it to us.

Though a long century ago, it is considered by many as unfinished business for very predictable and controversial reasons.

While we like to imagine we were the only put-upon nation ever to have to fight its corner, history is full of little tribes who have been roughed up by the swaggering hardshaw next door.

We should look no further than Ukraine for a current example. But you could close your eyes, stick a pin in a map and land in a corner of the globe where grievances have not yet been resolved or are fresh in the making.

For some, Britain will always have to be the convenient bad guy. After all, if we have the larger island of the archipelago to blame for all our failings, we have no call to chastise ourselves.

Hard to beat 800 years of hurt. This has been a recurring trope since the day Michael Collins marched into Dublin Castle and the ancien regime trotted off.

The lack of sophistication of this gospel wore thin decades ago, but its durability says a lot about a nation that likes to pretend to know its history but is more than happy to simply join in on the chorus of pub ballads.

The death of a queen truly loved on the other island and deeply respected on this one, provides a timely opportunity for a change of temperature

Might explain why after a Decade of Centenaries, carefully orchestrated to tiptoe us through a minefield of commemorations, we seem no wiser than we were before. Indeed, if Queen Elizabeth’s speech at the Castle in 2011 was a significant sign of reconciliation, the shutting down of the commemoration wall in Glasnevin this year suggests we are going backwards.

Not that nationalists haven’t been goaded. Brexit might be their own business, but the sort of English nationalism that drove it – and the constitutional crisis it carelessly created for the North – certainly tried everyone’s patience. Which is why the death of a queen truly loved on the other island and deeply respected on this one, provides a timely opportunity for a change of temperature, however slight.

While the Oath of Allegiance was a defining issue during the Treaty Debates and the civil war it spawned, the monarchy has always captured the Irish public’s imagination.

Just look at archive pictures of the crowds that greeted Victoria and later George V. Look back at newspaper coverage of the Abdication Crisis of 1936, through to the soap opera that was Princess Diana. Then there was Queen Elizabeth’s visit 11 years ago. It spoke to a much warmer future between the islands. An opportunity which has since been squandered.

Perhaps her son, chosen for office by dint of archaic ritual and privilege, might also manage – through similarly chosen gestures and words – what seems beyond our elected representatives. Charles III should be invited around for tea soon. It would be the neighbourly thing to do.