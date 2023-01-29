| 4.4°C Dublin

Ireland — and Enoch — finally ready for their close-up

Brendan O'Connor

Brendan O’Connor

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin. The sequel The Last Temptation of Enoch will have similar elements in that it will involve a school that decides it doesn't want to be friends any more with one of its teachers

After Ireland’s historic Oscars success, with our highest number of nominations ever, there is a flurry of investment happening in Irish film, with numerous new projects green-lit.

After the huge success of An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl), a sequel is already in the offing. The Loud Boy, working title The Last Temptation of Enoch, will start shooting this summer. It will have similar elements to some recent Irish film successes like The Banshees of Inisherin in that it will involve a school that decides it doesn’t want to be friends any more with one of its teachers.

