Intimidation of politicians wasn’t tackled in the past by politically correct policing

Attempted intimidation of politicians in this country is nothing new. Carrying it out outside their homes is a recent phenomenon though and it’s unclear why it is being allowed to happen. The bloody history of our country has often put the security of our elected politicians at risk. During the Civil War, Sean Hales, a TD from Cork, was killed on his way to the Dáil. His pro-Treaty colleague, Pádraic Ó Máille, a TD from Galway, was seriously wounded in the IRA attack of December 1922. The retaliatory executions by the State of four prominent republicans was the motive for the assassination of Kevin O’Higgins, the Minister for Justice, five years later, as he was walking to mass in Booterstown, Co Dublin, without a bodyguard. Following the murder, there was a Garda presence at the homes of a number of ministers.

In the febrile atmosphere of the post-Civil War period, TDs carrying small arms while going about their business electioneering was not unusual. Yet it was almost half a century before another member of the Oireachtas would be killed. Fine Gael Senator Billy Fox was murdered by the IRA – albeit there are differing accounts of who was responsible. Senator Fox was visiting the home of his fiancée, Marjorie Coulson, near Clones, Co Monaghan, in March 1974. He was confronted by an IRA gang, which had been misinformed that loyalist paramilitary weapons were hidden at the Coulsons’ farm. The Senator was shot in the back and left to die in a field. The gang burned the Protestant farmer’s house to the ground. But the leadership of the main opposition party tell us that the Provos who perpetrated such acts were not criminals.

During the Troubles, TDs and ministers were frequently at risk from both the ­Provisional IRA and loyalist paramilitaries. Those who took a stand against the IRA’s campaign of violence faced particular danger. Ministers like Paddy Cooney, who took a firm stance against terrorism, had to be provided with security even after leaving office.