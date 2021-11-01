Intimidation of politicians wasn’t tackled in the past by politically correct policing

Premium
Attempted intimidation of politicians in this country is nothing new. Carrying it out outside their homes is a recent phenomenon though and it’s unclear why it is being allowed to happen. The bloody history of our country has often put the security of our elected politicians at risk. During the Civil War, Sean Hales, a TD from Cork, was killed on his way to the Dáil. His pro-Treaty colleague, Pádraic Ó Máille, a TD from Galway, was seriously wounded in the IRA attack of December 1922. The retaliatory executions by the State of four prominent republicans was the motive for the assassination of Kevin O’Higgins, the Minister for Justice, five years later, as he was walking to mass in Booterstown, Co Dublin, without a bodyguard. Following the murder, there was a Garda presence at the homes of a number of ministers.
In the febrile atmosphere of the post-Civil War period, TDs carrying small arms while going about their business electioneering was not unusual. Yet it was almost half a century before another member of the Oireachtas would be killed. Fine Gael Senator Billy Fox was murdered by the IRA – albeit there are differing accounts of who was responsible. Senator Fox was visiting the home of his fiancée, Marjorie Coulson, near Clones, Co Monaghan, in March 1974. He was confronted by an IRA gang, which had been misinformed that loyalist paramilitary weapons were hidden at the Coulsons’ farm. The Senator was shot in the back and left to die in a field. The gang burned the Protestant farmer’s house to the ground. But the leadership of the main opposition party tell us that the Provos who perpetrated such acts were not criminals.
During the Troubles, TDs and ministers were frequently at risk from both the Provisional IRA and loyalist paramilitaries. Those who took a stand against the IRA’s campaign of violence faced particular danger. Ministers like Paddy Cooney, who took a firm stance against terrorism, had to be provided with security even after leaving office.
The attempts to intimidate didn’t just come from the men of the gun though. In the intriguing era of Charles J Haughey’s leadership of Fianna Fáil, during heaves in the early 1980s, opponents of the leader often reported seeing suspicious vans hanging around outside their homes.
The economic crash brought a different type of threat as protests over the budget cuts became angry. Among the incidents were then Health Minister Mary Harney having red paint thrown over her, then Transport Minister Noel Dempsey’s constituency office being vandalised and then Enterprise Minister Batt O’Keeffe being grabbed by a protester outside Leinster House. Moreover, Fianna Fáil TDs and ministers experienced abuse in their home towns, even down the local pub.
Garda security was stepped up around then Taoiseach Enda Kenny’s constituency office ahead of the proposed legislation on abortion nearly a decade ago. The water charges protests went up another level with then Tánaiste Joan Burton being infamously trapped in her car by protesters for more than two hours. Labour Party TD Seán Kenny had protesters camped outside his Dublin home for almost a week. Even still, the targeting of a politician’s home tended to be an isolated incident and viewed as a step too far.
Only a few years later, it has now become commonplace for Cabinet minister’s homes to be targeted by protesters – or bigots using ongoing issues as a flag of convenience. Almost three years ago, then Health Minister Simon Harris was a victim, as his wife and newborn child were followed to their home by anti-austerity protesters. In the pandemic period, Harris and his successor as Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, have had their homes picketed by anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine protesters. So too has Tánaiste Leo Varadkar been targeted – and there was a distinct homophobic aspect to that picket. Anti-vaccination protesters have broadened out beyond government ministers with Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and RTÉ presenter Joe Duffy being targeted too. Following the initial incident at Harris’s home, ministers were told that senior gardaí were carrying out a review of their security arrangements. Now there’s another similar review under way. Following the murder of Westminster MP David Amess, this is expected to be broadened out to all politicians.
The Garda Síochána’s response to the home protests has been pretty hands off. Gardaí attend the scene and monitor the situation at the so-called peaceful protests. There’s nothing peaceful about trying to intimidate and harass a politician or a policy maker. Contrast this standard operating procedure with the approach to policing an eviction of squatters from a derelict building, with 20 gardaí, seven vehicles and the Garda helicopter involved. Within Government, there is a consciousness about the protests at homes and the people who engage in these activities.
The gardaí are continually saying they are building cases and there are prosecutions pending. Get on with it. In the meantime, they have allowed a consistent pattern to build up undeterred. The thuggery wouldn’t be tolerated if the so-called protesters were dressed in balaclavas and carrying baseball bats. The Garda judgment is not to escalate the situation with arrests or a hardline approach. This politically correct policing adopted by senior gardaí has made the homes of politicians fair game. Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne has drafted legislation to ban protests at individuals’ homes, but it is unclear if the Government will adopt it. The State has faced down worse threats than a few morons with placards in the past. It’s about time there was some response to this abhorrent intimidation.