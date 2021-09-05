International tax deal gives a free pass to big firms and polluters

Paschal Donohoe has been under pressure to sign up to the draft OECD agreement on the taxation of multinational companies which was agreed by the G7 leaders in June.

During his Irish visit last month, French President Emmanuel Macron encouraged Ireland to “take a lead” on the issue.

In July, the former Central Bank governor Patrick Honohan wrote of being perplexed as to Ireland’s inability to “find a form of words that would enable it to join 130 other nations” that had signed up for the OECD’s draft. Even the White House has been in on the act.

Mr Donohoe has explained, in some detail, why he has not “signed up”. His contribution to the debate makes more sense than a lot of the vacuous outpourings about the “historic tax deal”. The pressure on Ireland is nothing new. Our 12.5pc corporate tax rate has long been an unhealthy obsession among EU partners. When I was minister for European affairs, I frequently had to tell ministerial counterparts that should their governments wish to reduce corporation tax rates to 12pc or 11pc then Ireland would regard the decision as none of our business.

The draft OECD tax agreement has two “pillars”.

Pillar One aims at ensuring “a fairer distribution of profits and taxing rights among countries”. Few would fault that objective. While the draft takes a step in that direction, there are major issues with what has been agreed.

First, the proposals only apply to multinationals with a global turnover above €20bn and profitability above 10pc — a very high bar.

In addition there are exclusions and carve-outs that are weakly explained which undermine the reach of the ‘reforms’. Banks and financial services, the natural resources sector, shipping, airlines, and construction are excluded irrespective of their size.

The excuse for excluding banking is the sector is “highly regulated”. A raft of scandals demonstrates how, regulated or not, banks and financial service companies are key facilitators of global tax avoidance and benefit from profit shifting and tax avoidance.

Giving the natural resources sector, which includes the oil industry, mining, dredging and companies that are involved in stripping the world’s forests, a free pass at a time when the world is focusing on climate change is bizarre.

The exclusion is justified on the basis that taxes from the sector should be paid to the countries, many of which are developing states, where the resources are extracted. In addition to ignoring the often negative and corrupting impact of the extractive sector on the world’s poorest nations, this sidesteps the reality of the giants in the sector, particularly the oil giants, having very little to learn from Amazon, Apple or Google when it comes to tax avoidance and profit shifting.

Other carve-outs are in prospect: the City of London is said to be getting an exemption and there may be others in the offing.

In addition to the specific exclusions, the 10pc profitability floor raises questions. This would exclude Amazon, a company with a market cap of $1.6trn, a turnover $386bn-plus in 2020 and a record of tax avoidance — not a big selling point for the agreement.

The extraordinary array of exclusions and carve-outs means the Pillar One reforms affect very few companies. The Oxford University Centre for Business Taxation estimates only 78 of the Fortune 500 largest companies in the world will be captured by the arrangements. The OECD puts the figure at 100 companies.

Notwithstanding the high level of exclusions, the OECD estimates the arrangement will reallocate taxing rights on more than $100bn a year. Other studies put the figure at between $87bn and $130bn.

While the jury is out on which countries will benefit from the arrangements, Ireland certainly will not be one of them. The Department of Finance estimates that Ireland could lose more than €2bn in tax revenue per year, roughly one-fifth of all corporate tax revenue.

The second part of the agreement, Pillar Two, establishes a minimum corporate income tax of “at least 15pc” aimed at putting “a floor on tax competition on corporate income tax” and generating “around $150bn in additional global tax revenues annually”.

US President Joe Biden, a fan of Pillar Two, argues the minimum effective rate will “arrest the race to the bottom”. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen calls the agreement “historic”. A cynic might question whether getting countries with headline corporate tax rates above 15pc to sign up for a tax floor that is below their nominal tax rate can really be labelled ‘historic’.

There is, however, a much more fundamental issue. Taxes are part of the social contract between a state and its citizens. What is taxed and who decides the level of taxation goes to the heart of state sovereignty.

Shifting responsibility for setting tax provisions and rates from national politicians who are subject to electoral discipline to agencies that operate behind closed doors and are not electorally accountable raises questions that should not be lightly dismissed. This was an issue for the Irish people in the Lisbon Treaty referendum.

Over the years Ireland’s stable tax rate has brought tens of thousands of jobs. If our seven-decade long position on low and stable corporate tax is to change, it should change because of a decision made by the Irish people through the ballot box.

Two other factors support Mr Donohoe’s position.

First, a considerable amount of detailed work has to be concluded to produce the final package. Why sign up for a pig in a poke?

Second, there is the matter of implementation. The OECD plans to circulate the final draft of the deal in October, an implementation plan, and then a multilateral treaty will follow in 2022. Final implementation is set for 2023.

Getting 130 states to enact implementing legislation will be a challenge. With an increasingly toxic political atmosphere in Washington, DC, and mid-term elections looming, winning US congressional support on the package will be hard. If the agreement is in the form of an international treaty, getting the 67 votes for ratification in the US senate would require a miracle.

Mr Donohoe is right to bide his time on this and deserves political support.

Dick Roche is a former minister for European affairs and former minister for the environment