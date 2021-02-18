Internal tensions make it hard for the EU to assert its global trade agenda

EU trade deals with China, Canada and South America are running into trouble as unresolved internal contradictions hold back efforts to set a more ‘assertive’ global agenda.

A new Commission strategy to be unveiled today aims to make the bloc “more effective in pursuing European interests” an EU source said.

The EU executive is determined to level the playing field with its global competitors and end its weakness in areas like digital technology, raw materials and defence, while flexing its green muscles.

Brushes with Trump, Brexit and Covid-19 vaccine shortages have increased a push to pursue what Brussels calls “open strategic autonomy” on the world stage.

But here Sinn Féin, the Greens and Social Democrats have all raised issues with a 2016 EU-Canada deal over fears that it hands investors too much power to intervene in Irish lawmaking. A 2019 accord with the South American Mercosur bloc could face a similar fate over concerns about Brazilian deforestation.

MEPs from the political right, left and centre are lukewarm, at best, on an investment deal with China since it was signed in December.

They fear it hands China a strategic victory at a time when authorities there are cracking down on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and torturing its Muslim Uighur population.

The US has been far more wary with China.

“I don’t think it was a great move by the Commission to reach that agreement three weeks before Joe Biden started his presidency,” said Dutch MEP Liesje Schreinemacher.

“I think there is definitely a chance that it could be rejected by the European Parliament.

“We could have easily waited. This is also part of diplomacy. Now China has got its way, has an advantage, by separating this transatlantic partnership a bit.”

MEPs’ concerns around China include the case of Irish aviation executive Richard O’Halloran, who has been held in the country without charge for two years.

Mr O’Halloran, a director of the Dublin-based China International Aviation Leasing Service (CIALS), travelled to Shanghai in February 2019 to mediate after the arrest of his company’s chairman, Min Jiedong, on fraud charges.

The European Parliament called for China to release the Dublin father-of-four in a resolution last month and several MEPs wrote to the Chinese EU ambassador last week to appeal for help.

They had been planning to put more political pressure on China in a further resolution this month, but have been warned off by Irish diplomats, who are hopeful of a deal behind the scenes.

“We feel that it’s a sensitive time and [we want to] to allow some breathing space,” Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews told the Irish Independent. “We will all hold off until things develop in the next couple of weeks.”

The move follows Senator Michael McDowell’s withdrawal of a Seanad motion on the case this week.

Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald, who also wrote to the Chinese EU ambassador last week, said the EU is right to raise human rights issues alongside trade talks.

“We have human rights standards. You can’t just detain somebody if there’s no allegation against them. And the rule of law is important in all our relationships with China.

“It’s a challenging time, in terms of the relationship with China. There’s a strong economic imperative for China to adapt. It’s not all one way.”

Many feel the Commission’s China deal was not tough enough, particularly on labour and environmental standards. Once the deal has been signed, it will be difficult for the bloc to use it to bring China into line.

It took almost 10 years for the EU to call out South Korea for failing to ratify labour standards it had signed up to in a 2011 deal.

"We don’t want that with China, for it to take 10 years for them to stop forced labour,” said MEP Liesje Schreinemacher.

The EU’s China trade deal – which must be approved by MEPs, but not the Dail, before it can become law - comes at a time when the UK and US are toughening their approach to the country.

After his first call with China’s President Xi Jinping last week, US president Joe Biden said that he had “fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices” as well as its treatment of Hong Kong, the Uighurs and Taiwan.

But EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said EU strategic autonomy in global affairs “is not about going it alone” but “remaining in control of our own choices”.

Charles Grant of the Centre for European Reform says striking its own deals is an “essential insurance policy” for the EU against the dangers of resurgent Trumpism or an increasingly truculent China.

However, some in the EU are worried the new trade strategy could reopen old wounds internally between the more ‘protectionist’ bloc of countries led by France and ‘free traders’ including Sweden, the Netherlands and Ireland.

The EU has spent the last few years beefing up its trade defences, including measures to give its companies a bigger slice of global public procurement markets and to screen foreign investments in strategic European sectors such as defence or infrastructure.

Just this week a new ‘enforcement regulation’ came into force, which would allow the EU to slap tariffs on its trade partners without having to go through the World Trade Organization, which has been hamstrung during the Trump presidency.

“Ireland and the Netherlands benefit a lot from free trade, and we don’t want only the big countries and big industries to profit from a more protectionist policy direction,” said Liesje Schreinemacher, who sits on the European Parliament’s trade committee.

“I think everyone can profit in the end, if we strike the right balance: perhaps, more protectionist measures when it comes to China, for example, but in the end we have to make sure that we still have a competitive market within the EU.”