| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Inequality affects us all, regardless of income

Colin Murphy

Stock image. Picture by Getty Images Expand

Close

Stock image. Picture by Getty Images

Stock image. Picture by Getty Images

Stock image. Picture by Getty Images

When I was young, people worried about poverty. Then we were told there was something called “relative” poverty. Then it was people being “at risk of” poverty. Then we were told the problem was really “inequality”. 

This was confusing. After all, aren’t we by nature unequal? Isn’t that what we’re celebrating when watching the Euros? Isn’t that why we get excited about the Nobel Prize and the Oscars and Ireland’s Fittest Family?

This shifting agenda felt like a moving of the goalposts: as rich countries gradually dealt with material poverty, the anti-poverty sector came up with new conceptions of poverty in order to ensure it remained in business: this was the “charitable-industrial complex”, or the “perpetual poverty machine”, as the philanthropist Peter Buffett (son of Warren) has termed it.

Most Watched

Privacy