Inequality affects us all, regardless of income

When I was young, people worried about poverty. Then we were told there was something called “relative” poverty. Then it was people being “at risk of” poverty. Then we were told the problem was really “inequality”.

This was confusing. After all, aren’t we by nature unequal? Isn’t that what we’re celebrating when watching the Euros? Isn’t that why we get excited about the Nobel Prize and the Oscars and Ireland’s Fittest Family?

This shifting agenda felt like a moving of the goalposts: as rich countries gradually dealt with material poverty, the anti-poverty sector came up with new conceptions of poverty in order to ensure it remained in business: this was the “charitable-industrial complex”, or the “perpetual poverty machine”, as the philanthropist Peter Buffett (son of Warren) has termed it.

By 2008, Ireland was experiencing unprecedented wealth and “consistent” poverty was at a record low, and yet the perpetual-poverty merchants — foremost among them two state agencies, the Combat Poverty Agency and the Equality Authority — maintained their dismal refrain about inequality, exasperating the Fianna Fáil-led government.

In 2009, seeing opportunity in crisis, the government took advantage of the austerity agenda: the Equality Authority’s budget was slashed by almost half, provoking its chief executive to quit; the Combat Poverty Agency was subsumed into the Department of Social and Family Affairs and stripped of its advocacy function.

The problem was, the perpetual-poverty merchants were right. Inequality was the problem. It wasn’t so much that the goalposts had moved as that a whole new pitch had been discovered.

In 2009, just as the Irish government was quieting some of its most insistent critics on inequality, two British epidemiologists, Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett, published a seminal book on the issue, The Spirit Level.

As Wilkinson told the annual conference of the Irish Development Education Association last week (the video is available via IDEA’s Twitter feed, @IDEAIreland), he and Pickett found that a whole series of key indicators were worse in more unequal countries: life expectancy, literacy, infant mortality, homicide rates, imprisonment, teenage births, obesity, mental illness, social mobility. The correlation was so extensive it was difficult to believe the relationship wasn’t causal. Recent studies, similarly, have found Covid-19 mortality was worse in more unequal countries.

Wilkinson had started out, he told me, in the 1970s, looking at the relationship between material poverty and disease, but gradually came to realise chronic stress had an incredibly powerful influence on health. Studies have found, for example, that wounds heal more slowly in people who are stressed, and people with fewer social supports are more likely to catch colds. In those earlier studies on poverty, “they were probably mistaking health effects, thinking they were material when many of them were actually from the anxiety, the stress of feeling inferior, of feeling you were a failure”, he said.

A 2012 study led by Oxford professor Robert Walker compared the experience of poverty in seven vastly different contexts in China, India, Korea, Pakistan, Uganda, Norway and Britain. The material poverty of the interviewees ranged from living in a one-roomed mud hut in Uganda to a three-bedroomed council house in Britain, but they all had something in common: they “despised poverty and frequently despised themselves for being poor”.

“Parents were often despised by their children, women despised their men-folk and some men were reported to take out their self-loathing on their partners and children,” Walker wrote.

“Despite respondents generally believing that they had done their best against all odds, they mostly considered that they had both failed themselves by being poor and that others saw them as failures.”

Wilkinson told me: “There are many studies which show that violence is much more common in more unequal societies. Violence is triggered by disrespect, by humiliation, by loss of face — that’s what inequality is really about. Income inequality is important only because income is one of the powerful things that defines you as superior or inferior. It’s really about social standing, social status.”

Wilkinson’s work has, predictably, been championed by the left; the surprise, perhaps, is how potent this idea has been on the right.

The rhetoric of Donald Trump and of the Brexiteers was firmly targeted at those who felt themselves left behind: by the elites, by social change; by globalisation. These campaigns realised that the left-liberal agenda, even as it sought to champion greater economic equality, had itself become a causal factor in a different kind of status anxiety, one more related to class and education than to income.

The typical centre-left response to inequality is to advocate a suite of policies to boost redistribution, democratic participation and a fairer market economy (Wilkinson places particular emphasis on employee-ownership schemes). The populist response is to blame the elites. Part of the potency of the Sinn Féin message is that it combines both.

Inequality has been growing across the rich world since the 1970s. Ironically, given that potency, Ireland bucks that trend.

Despite a setback in the wake of the financial crisis, Ireland has grown more equal over recent decades, not less so. (A caveat: the data measures income inequality; were wealth measured also, it might complicate this picture.) That is something to be celebrated — something the left here does too little of, typically preferring to denounce government rather than take credit for influencing it.

Still, the pandemic has brought persistent inequalities to the fore: it has increased housing pressure, lengthened hospital waiting lists, exacerbated educational disadvantage and highlighted the low pay and poor conditions of many workers. Market- income inequality here (inequality in wages, before tax and social transfers) is one of the worst in the OECD.

The welfare and tax systems do great work in reducing that inequality, but there are aspects of inequality that can only be addressed through decent jobs with decent wages.

Some on the left maintain the ultimate aim should be full economic equality; conversely, some on the right believe all rhetoric about inequality is a Trojan horse for socialism

Wilkinson told me he was “agnostic” about the ultimate aim.

“We’ve only got the data,” he said. “There aren’t more equal countries than the Scandinavian ones. We just don’t know what happens if you do better than that. But we don’t need to know for the present because we’ve got such a long way to go to get to that level.”

This need not be a dismal refrain. Ireland is ahead of the UK on that path. The journey brings its own rewards.

In more unequal countries, status anxiety is felt more acutely at all income levels, so one of the rewards for greater equality is everybody feeling less anxious.

The fight against inequality is not merely one for the perpetually virtuous, it’s also one for the self-interested.