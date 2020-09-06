Independents go where others fear to tread

| 11.8°C Dublin

Eoin O'Malley

They seem to be the only ones who aren't afraid of dealing with the 'but people are dying' response head on, writes Eoin O'Malley

Danny Healy Rae. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Danny Healy Rae. Photo: Damien Eagers

It feels a bit unnerving when Danny Healy-Rae is one of the few politicians who represents your views. He is a fellow who has some odd opinions on issues such as climate change and drink-driving.

In the Dáil last week he railed against Government-proposed legislation to allow gardaí to close pubs that are in contravention of Covid-19 rules. With typical Healy-Rae hyperbole, he said: "I would have thought that I was in Russia or some other dictatorship… with what's being proposed in this bill."

Healy-Rae suggested gardaí could walk into our homes to check we were in compliance with regulations. That idea was floated but dropped. The bill isn't all bad. Opening pubs will be easier if the State has an easy-to-wield stick to use against non-compliant publicans.