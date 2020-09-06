Independents go where others fear to tread

It feels a bit unnerving when Danny Healy-Rae is one of the few politicians who represents your views. He is a fellow who has some odd opinions on issues such as climate change and drink-driving.

In the Dáil last week he railed against Government-proposed legislation to allow gardaí to close pubs that are in contravention of Covid-19 rules. With typical Healy-Rae hyperbole, he said: "I would have thought that I was in Russia or some other dictatorship… with what's being proposed in this bill."

Healy-Rae suggested gardaí could walk into our homes to check we were in compliance with regulations. That idea was floated but dropped. The bill isn't all bad. Opening pubs will be easier if the State has an easy-to-wield stick to use against non-compliant publicans.

But the bill does contain some crazy elements, such as forcing publicans to retain records for a month of what customers ate in the bar. I'm at a loss as to how that will help pubs that don't serve food open.

Healy-Rae went on to complain that the Government, "after six months or more with rural pubs being closed... is suggesting that it's the publicans should bring forward the rules and ideas so they could open their pubs".

He is right. In April, the Fine Gael government should have set up committees with public health officials and trade bodies to determine protocols that would facilitate the safe and early opening of businesses and social activity. Instead, huge stadia lie empty, pubs and theatres are empty, buses and trains are empty, and as a result, our cities and towns are empty.

Unemployment remains high and a long-term downturn looks probable. The plaintive response is "but people are dying". That was true some months ago and the restrictions on people's movements then saved many lives.

But the facts have changed, so it is time to change our minds as to the best way to deal with the disease. The problem for many in Government and Opposition is that they have been so committed to lockdown as the mechanism to deal with Covid-19 that the recent, slight uptick in cases causes even greater caution among Government and public health officials.

But Covid-19 now almost looks like a different disease to the one that ravaged many western European countries in March and April. Despite the slight rise in the numbers of cases in the last fortnight, there have been almost no deaths due to Covid-19, and the number of hospitalisations is negligible.

It looks like it will be much easier to live with the disease, even with cases circulating in the community. Young people might be allowed to interact more freely if they are more careful in their interactions with the vulnerable.

Still, on the biggest question the country faces - the pace and direction of opening up with Covid-19 - the political system is caught in a consensus of caution.

Whereas society across other countries has been bustling since May, ours languishes under the most restrictive countrywide regime remaining in Europe, with public health officials becoming increasingly moralistic about alcohol. Any attempt to ease restrictions is met with 'concern'.

Sinn Féin - the main Opposition party, the one that was going to be "most effective Opposition in the history of the State" - does very little opposing. Its press statements are a litany of 'concern': 'concern at new Covid-19 cases', 'concern at hospital overcrowding', 'concern at school reopening'. The smaller Opposition parties are the same, incapable of thinking beyond lazy calls for more resources.

There is no real difference between the Government and the Opposition.

They might argue that this is too important an issue to be opposing the Government for the sake of it. Charles Haughey was frequently castigated for the positions he took in opposition on things like the Anglo-Irish Agreement. And he was frequently wrong. But in so doing, he at least articulated alternative arguments that forced the government to strengthen its position.

Now it is only the Independents that are actually putting pressure on the Government by suggesting different approaches to the problem. They are the only ones who aren't afraid of dealing with the "but people are dying" response head on. The difficulty is many of us don't want to be associated with people like Danny Healy-Rae and so keep a safe distance.

But maybe there is an Opposition leader whom we won't be ashamed to support. The Irish Independent reported on Thursday that Leo Varadkar told the Fine Gael parliamentary party that he could not understand why Ireland is the only country in which pubs aren't open and that if the restrictions are left in place, they will cause permanent damage.

Now if we could only get this Varadkar fellow into Government. He sounds like change we could believe in.