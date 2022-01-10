| 11.9°C Dublin

Incels: How the pandemic has led to a boom in groups of angry, sexually-frustrated men who want to hurt women

Julia Molony

Visitors to online chat rooms that attract angry, sexually rejected young men have exploded in the last nine months. But it’s not just the patriarchy to blame

Elliot Rodger became a hero for the incel community after killing six and injuring 14 more in a 2018 killing spree in Isla Vista, California Expand

What is the link between the pandemic and violent misogyny online? There appears to be one. At least according to the results of a study by The London Times and the UK Centre For Countering Digital Hate released last week, which finds that the number of visitors to incel websites — online chat rooms that attract angry, sexually rejected young men and foment extreme misogyny — have exploded six-fold in nine months.

In the month of November last year, the three biggest incel sites attracted more than 600,000 unique visitors, compared to just over 100,000 the previous March.

