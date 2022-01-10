Incels: How the pandemic has led to a boom in groups of angry, sexually-frustrated men who want to hurt women

What is the link between the pandemic and violent misogyny online? There appears to be one. At least according to the results of a study by The London Times and the UK Centre For Countering Digital Hate released last week, which finds that the number of visitors to incel websites — online chat rooms that attract angry, sexually rejected young men and foment extreme misogyny — have exploded six-fold in nine months.

In the month of November last year, the three biggest incel sites attracted more than 600,000 unique visitors, compared to just over 100,000 the previous March.

From a feminist perspective, incel ideology is regarded as being up there among the most toxic expressions of male entitlement under patriarchy. To these men, women’s bodies are a resource to which they believe they should have free access. When, in bars and clubs and dating apps, they are denied the access they believe they deserve, their desire hardens into hatred and rage.

The word incel is a contraction of “involuntary celibates”. A phenomenon that has steadily grown out of internet chat rooms, it began on Reddit as support groups for the lonely and sexually isolated males but quickly morphed into something darker. One early group on Reddit included the sidebar: “No encouraging or inciting violence, or other illegal activities such as rape. But of course it is OK to say, for example, that rape should have a lighter punishment or even that it should be legalised and that slutty women deserve rape.”

The men who frequent these groups tend to share certain beliefs. They characterise themselves as social and sexual rejects, lacking in the looks, confidence and social skills to date or even socialise. The blame for their unhappy state has a few sources; they blame their parents, from whom they inherited what they consider poor genetic pedigree; too fat, too ugly, or the wrong racial profile to attract the attention of the types of women they desire. They blame feminism. They blame women in general for their misery and frustration, but the real focus of their ire is the cohort of women — young, white, hot, blonde — that they consider most alluring.

They go online to voice their violent rage against the women who sexually reject them, whom, they argue, deserve to be raped or destroyed. According to incel thinking, females are sexual commodities. Incels fantasise about equal sexual opportunities for all men, imagining a system under which women should, upon reaching a certain age, be distributed equally among young males.

For the vast majority, this violence in confined to fantasy and hate speech online. In a few recent tragic cases, in the US, Canada, and most recently in the UK, it has spilled over into real life.

At least eight mass murders have been carried out across the world by men engaged with online incel communities since 2014. Arguably the most well known incel is Elliot Rodger, who became a hero for the community in 2018 after he carried out a mass murder in Isla Vista California, during which six people were killed and 14 more injured. “All I ever wanted was to fit in and live a happy life,” Rodger states in the beginning of his recorded manifesto ‘My Twisted World’, “but I was cast out and rejected, forced to endure an existence of loneliness and insignificance, all because the females of the human species were incapable of seeing the value in me.”

More recently, in August last year, 22-year-old Jake Davison gunned down and killed his mother and four innocent bystanders, including a three-year-old girl, in a savage attack in his hometown of Plymouth.

The notion of sexual rejection as provocation for violence isn’t unique to incels. One only has to look at incidences of femicide both at home and abroad to see that women are regularly killed when they refuse to submit to men’s desire. There is a line to be drawn between the rage of the incels and the recent murder, for example, of 30-year-old Wicklow woman Nadine Lott, whose ex-partner Daniel Murtagh battered her to death when she left him. In his police interview after the killing he was unable to separate his actions from his self-professed intense love for her.

But as a group, incels expand that individual, furious impulse to express thwarted desire as brutality, into an ideology.

A belief in one’s personal entitlement to sex, no matter the cost to other people, does seem to be an exclusively male position. Women, who can of course also be involuntarily celibate, seem generally inclined to internalise the blame for their predicament, assuming the fault lies within themselves. A feminist reading of this phenomenon points to the myriad way boys and men growing up within a patriarchal system are socialised to expect preferential treatment by way of explanation for this.

While this is undoubtedly true, the results of the London Times/Centre for Countering Digital Hate study paints a more complicated picture. Social isolation and atomisation under Covid are turning men to incel ideology in their droves. In Japan the health and welfare minister has coined a term, hikikomori, to describe a generation for whom social connectedness has disappeared, those who “remained isolated at home for at least six consecutive months without going to school or work, and rarely interact with people from outside their immediate family”.

The study suggests that if incel rage is most commonly characterised as sexual frustration turned violent, libido is only part of the story. Equally significant is these men’s lack of social connectedness, of buy-in to a network of face-to-face relationships, and a particular kind of self-worth and social status that can only be achieved through human connection in real life. If we’re going to try to meaningfully tackle the wellspring of gender-based hate online, we need to look not just at the patriarchy but at all the contemporary social ills: loneliness, isolation and economic insecurity which help it to thrive.