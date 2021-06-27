In virus versus vaccine, the Delta variant is winning in the UK

At their press conference on June 10, Nphet’s experts, regularly accused of excessive caution, were notably optimistic about the progress of disease containment.

New infections of Covid had stabilised for several weeks, fatalities had fallen quickly and numbers in hospital were also declining. These developments were credited by Dr Tony Holohan and his colleagues to the vaccine roll-out and public observance of guidelines.

The picture in the UK appeared not to concern them at that point, since there had been few cases uncovered in Ireland of the more infectious Delta variant. Their unusually upbeat message brought relief to politicians, business lobby groups and the many journalists who had been echoing public weariness with hospitality closures and social restrictions.

Nphet’s British counterparts were not so sanguine. The daily incidence of new infections in the UK had doubled the previous week and had since doubled again. The more transmissible Delta variant had become dominant in the UK three weeks earlier, before the emergence of optimism at Nphet.

It now accounts for 95pc of those infected, and the UK government, which began the removal of restrictions as far back as March, has reluctantly deferred the final reopening phase.

Some UK virologists are alarmed at the sharp rise in cases and the slower but gathering rise in hospitalisations. They fear the impact of long Covid on those who recover and the risk of new mutations spreading so quickly. Countries in continental Europe are introducing extra restrictions on travel to and from the UK, and the chart should help explain why.

Up to early April, new infections in the EU were around seven times the UK figure and cases in Britain had remained low for almost two months. Cases in the EU then declined steadily, until very recently, but the UK incidence of new infection has risen sharply for over a month. A complete reversal. The incidence of new daily infections in the UK is now, relative to population, around three times the figure in Ireland and six times the overall EU figure.

UK hospitalisations are beginning to rise too from low levels, but they are known to lag a week or more behind infections. The link from cases to hospitalisation has been weakened but not broken, British experts say.

Some refuse to take comfort from the lesser risk of hospitalisation among the younger, unvaccinated age groups most affected by the Delta surge, citing evidence of long Covid to which younger people are significantly exposed.

They also cite the risk of community transmission to older age groups still unvaccinated or with incomplete protection, echoing World Health Organisation director for Europe Hans Kluge, who warned on June 10: “We have been here before. Over the course of last summer, cases gradually rose in younger age groups and then moved into older age groups, contributing to a devastating resurgence.

“Let us not make that mistake again.”

What is most worrying about the UK numbers is that they come despite the success of the vaccination programme there, more advanced than in any EU country. If the course of the pandemic is a battle between the virus and the vaccines, the virus is winning in the UK, where it should be losing.

Cases have also begun to creep up in Israel, another leading vaccinator.

Inoculating entire populations is a slow process, far slower than the dynamics of disease propagation. The UK began Europe’s quickest mass vaccination programme over six months ago, and it has not stopped the Delta- driven rebound.

Epidemiologists have begun to concede it is too late to prevent the Delta variant’s eventual dominance. It is already the most common variant at opposite ends of the continent and will eventually see off less transmissible competitors, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

While continental countries have understandably begun to red-list the UK, the option of severe travel restrictions appears to have been ruled out here. We have an open border with Northern Ireland and a common travel area with the rest of the UK, which before Brexit kept both countries out of the EU’s Schengen zone.

As with Brexit, so with Covid — Ireland is more exposed to what happens in the UK than are continental EU members.

Having opted for dates rather than data, the Government has three choices: do nothing, cancel the announced further relaxations or withdraw some relaxations already implemented.

The evidence on the economics of the issue, endorsed by the IMF, is that the policy that does best by public health is the one likely to minimise enduring economic damage.

The Taoiseach and ministers have been declaring that further data will be studied and a decision made early this week about the planned July 5 reopening of pubs and restaurants.

If the UK is truly the pathfinder for neighbouring countries — since it imported the Delta variant first and has come unstuck despite its superior vaccination programme — it is not clear what ministers, or their advisers, expect to learn.

The UK government’s experts got nervous about a month ago and their advice was initially ignored. Delta is already acknowledged as accounting for 20pc of infections in Ireland, a figure that relates to the situation a week or 10 days ago.

It will come as a surprise if Nphet does not revert to its customary caution next week — and an even bigger one if the Government ploughs ahead regardless.