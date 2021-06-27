| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

In virus versus vaccine, the Delta variant is winning in the UK

Colm McCarthy

A teenager reacts to the jab in Israel last week. Picture by Amir Cohen/Reuters Expand

Close

A teenager reacts to the jab in Israel last week. Picture by Amir Cohen/Reuters

A teenager reacts to the jab in Israel last week. Picture by Amir Cohen/Reuters

A teenager reacts to the jab in Israel last week. Picture by Amir Cohen/Reuters

At their press conference on June 10, Nphet’s experts, regularly accused of excessive caution, were notably optimistic about the progress of disease containment.

New infections of Covid had stabilised for several weeks, fatalities had fallen quickly and numbers in hospital were also declining. These developments were credited by Dr Tony Holohan and his colleagues to the vaccine roll-out and public observance of guidelines.

The picture in the UK appeared not to concern them at that point, since there had been few cases uncovered in Ireland of the more infectious Delta variant. Their unusually upbeat message brought relief to politicians, business lobby groups and the many journalists who had been echoing public weariness with hospitality closures and social restrictions.

Most Watched

Privacy