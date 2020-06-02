Our worlds have shrunk so much that the prospect of being allowed to travel 20km without fear of having to lie to a garda will come as a great relief.

Next week will finally allow older people welcome their grandchildren into their homes for the first time in months.

After so much fear that the virus would be unstoppable, Monday will bring scenes of joyous release for thousands - which will heighten the pain so much more for those who live more than 20km apart.

The idea that we are all in this together works only if it's actually true. Yet as time goes on a major rural-urban divide is being allowed to emerge in the fight against Covid-19.

Many of the negative elements of city life have been wiped out during lockdown. The traffic has subsided enough that parents let children out on bikes, birds and wildlife have ventured into view and local parks have become shared amenities.

You can get to a lot of places in the capital by travelling 5km, including to friends and family if you're a 'proper Dub'. When the travel zone is hiked to 20km, city folk will be able to choose between Dún Laoghaire and Howth for their ice-creams.

However, in country terms, having amenities 'on your doorstep' is routinely defined as 'within an hour's drive'.

There are around 450,000 one-off houses scattered through the countryside, up the side of mountains, along bog roads and boreens.

Planners say this isn't sustainable in the long run. The outgoing Government's 'Project Ireland 2040' signals a move towards more focused settlements, with 'cluster living' around towns and villages.

But that's the future and those living in 'the back of beyond' shouldn't be unfairly isolated from society during a pandemic.

A 5km zone in Dublin is shared by up to one million people, whereas in parts of the country a zone the same size would be primarily occupied by cattle or sheep.

The logic behind the invisible barrier is that it stops the movement of Covid-19. If I am infected and meet somebody 200km away, it could start a spread in a disease-free area.

But the on-the-ground reality doesn't match the science in this case. Take an amenity I'm familiar with, Lough Boora Discovery Park near Tullamore in Co Offaly.

The bog's walking routes range from 20 minutes to four hours. There are few places more rural, more isolated and more suited to social distancing - but at 20.7km from Tullamore town centre it has been reserved for those living in the few dozen houses nearby.

There is no perfect solution. France decided to lift its restrictions by region, marking each 'red', 'orange' or 'green' depending on the risk.

Belgium, New Zealand and Germany opted for 'social bubbles', whereby you could pick a limited number of family and friends to see during lockdown.

Ireland's approach was well justified but there is an increasing sense that people in rural Ireland need to break free.

There will be a lot of 'cocooners' who won't get that warm fuzzy feeling when they see families reuniting on the news next Monday. And that means we won't all be in it together any more.