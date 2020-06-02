| 11.1°C Dublin

In this together? Not if you live in rural Ireland

Kevin Doyle

   

Our worlds have shrunk so much that the prospect of being allowed to travel 20km without fear of having to lie to a garda will come as a great relief.

Next week will finally allow older people welcome their grandchildren into their homes for the first time in months.

After so much fear that the virus would be unstoppable, Monday will bring scenes of joyous release for thousands - which will heighten the pain so much more for those who live more than 20km apart.