In this age of equality, blatant inequality has left women more open to fall-out from virus

Martina Devlin

Masked up: A man takes a picture of the window display at a Dublin bridal boutique. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Masked up: A man takes a picture of the window display at a Dublin bridal boutique. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Women are not more clever, imaginative, constructive, hardworking or vibrant than men. Nor are they less so. Women are not more needy, idle, helpless, shrill or vulnerable than men. Nor are they less so.

So why, in an age of so-called equal opportunity, an age where gender equality is accepted widely, are women more likely to be negatively affected by Covid-19 than men?

Under lockdown, women are struggling with a heavier childcare burden, including home schooling. In general, they take greater responsibility for elder care. They're doing more of the housework. And dealing with a spike in domestic violence.