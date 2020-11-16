| 7.5°C Dublin

In these dark days of Lockdown II, we can still brighten up our children’s evenings

Kathy Donaghy

Doing something as simple as getting the children out for a walk before night falls can make things less grim, say experts Expand

With so much of the joy being sucked out of school for kids, maybe now’s the time to ditch the homework and go back to the no-homework policy we had in September, for the winter months at least.

Instead of sitting at home every evening watching the precious little bit of light ebb away as we grapple with homework at the kitchen table, perhaps now is the time parents and teachers should collaborate to ensure kids have fun in the evenings because if ever there was a time they needed it, it’s now.

In our house we’d gone the extra mile to save Halloween but it looks like getting through to the end of this month will require parental superpowers that we don’t possess. Going back to school post-mid-term was met with weeping and gnashing of teeth. Literally. The 12-year-old’s mood could not be lifted. No promise of French toast for breakfast could prise him from his bed until the very last minute on the first day back.

