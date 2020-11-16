In these dark days of Lockdown II, we can still brighten up our children’s evenings

With so much of the joy being sucked out of school for kids, maybe now’s the time to ditch the homework and go back to the no-homework policy we had in September, for the winter months at least.

Instead of sitting at home every evening watching the precious little bit of light ebb away as we grapple with homework at the kitchen table, perhaps now is the time parents and teachers should collaborate to ensure kids have fun in the evenings because if ever there was a time they needed it, it’s now.

In our house we’d gone the extra mile to save Halloween but it looks like getting through to the end of this month will require parental superpowers that we don’t possess. Going back to school post-mid-term was met with weeping and gnashing of teeth. Literally. The 12-year-old’s mood could not be lifted. No promise of French toast for breakfast could prise him from his bed until the very last minute on the first day back.

The nine-year-old – paying close attention to his older brother – moped and sulked his way through the dark

mornings.

The grey clouds overhead seemed to be in perfect synchrony with the mood which could be characterised as low with a good chance of meltdown.

An experienced former school principal I spoke to said he would describe this month as the nadir of the school year.

With Covid-19 thrown in and all the rules around staying in pods and staying apart, school has become almost devoid of joy, he said.

For most of us, corona fatigue peaked weeks ago. In a child’s mind, the promise of Christmas is miles away, and with their activities cancelled and all the fun stuff like birthday parties shelved, there’s little respite from the ever-present spectre of Covid-19.

All the usual parental tricks and hacks that I’ve used in the past – things like the promise of a treat after school – aren’t working any more. The kids know I don’t have a lot of cards to play because there’s nowhere to go. Lockdown II means we’re staying close to home – leaving the usual mood lifters null and void. Reminding them that there’s plenty to be grateful for isn’t going down well either. I’m reminded that I don’t have hours of school followed by homework each day.

All the normal activities that break up the home/school cycle are off the table. The get-togethers with friends aren’t happening and so many of the sports or other activities that give kids some headspace away from routine are on hold.

As parents, we don’t even have the answers as to when we might be able to resume life as normal again. We simply don’t know.

Like a lot of parents, I’m over-reaching now to keep things upbeat and positive for the kids when I’m struggling to do that for myself.

Halloween was the first big public event in the lives of children that couldn’t go ahead in the normal way. The trick or treating ritual was a non-event and then it was back to school. The fun was drained from a break which is supposed to be all about fun.

Even as we remind ourselves that these are minor problems compared to what’s going on in the lives of others, children have found their lives upended, their routines suspended and even simple things like visiting grandparents and cousins forbidden.

According to child and adolescent psychoanalytical psychotherapist Dr Colman Noctor, children are like adults in that they can become fatalistic about things. Lockdown first time around was an entirely different prospect when the sun was streaming in the window and the days seemed long and bright.

Dr Noctor believes that rather than wait for our moods to lift, or wait for something on the horizon to feel good about, we need to do something right now to create a sense of optimism. Doing something as simple as getting out for a walk or going to the park for a kickabout in the evenings before the darkness sets in can make things less grim.

As parents we can make things less dark metaphorically. School might be all rules and regulations right now but adding to the grim by sitting for hours doing homework is hardly helping anyone.

This is the second time in the space of a year that children have seen everything turned upside down. By escaping into the light of the evening we can show them that while things are not quite the same, we’re making the most of the little bit of brightness we have.

For these dark months I know I’m going to prioritise that precious bit of time before darkness falls. As adults, we know that the darkest hour is before the dawn. It’s from us that our children will draw a sense of optimism.

Maybe we need to park the homework until we see the first signs of spring.