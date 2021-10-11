In the past, free contraceptives would have been political kryptonite – not any more

A Taoiseach once voted against his own Government’s legislation on liberalising access to contraceptives.

This shocking truth from 1974 shows how far Irish society has come in less than half a century.

Because tomorrow, the Budget will see the free provision of contraceptives to young people by the State.

The landmark move, reported exclusively in the Irish Independent on Saturday, will initially apply to those aged 17 to their mid-twenties.

It will be extended thereafter.

In the last century, such an idea would have been political kryptonite, killing stone dead any government with any member who even floated such a radical idea.

Probably a million people, accompanied by their clergy, would have filled the streets in a demonstration demanding that our elected representatives stop encouraging people to engage in the sin of sex outside wedlock, or for non-procreative purposes by married couples.

A country in thrall to the Roman Catholic Church, which encouraged the married to generate as many souls as possible for God, made the importation and sale of contraceptives a criminal offence.

The man who voted against his own administration’s feeble attempts to soften the law was Fine Gael’s Liam Cosgrave, who was unusually devout, even by Irish standards, and who served as an altar boy until he was 24.

At the time, one mother of six from Drimnagh wrote to Mr Cosgrave urging that a referendum be held instead. “The papers are trying to push it through, particularly the Irish Independent,” she wrote.

That same government had been mocked by progressives at the time even for its admission that adjustment to the blanket ban on contraceptive sheaths “cannot be put on the long finger” endlessly.

That society is dead and gone, repealed with the popular vote to dump the 1983 “Pro-life Amendment” to the Constitution which banned abortion in Ireland.

Terminations are now routinely taking place in hospitals around the country, whether one likes it or not.

In casting off its shame, politicians can now see provision of free contraception as a likely vote-winning gimmick.

But the issue had been studied by an all-party committee and was endorsed by former Health Minister Simon Harris.

Indeed, it is a logical step in seeking to prevent unwanted pregnancies, particularly among those who feel they wouldn’t be able to cope.

Fifty years ago, the famous “contraceptive train” was run from Belfast to Dublin.

There were scuffles with gardaí at Amiens Street – as if these grown women, former President Mary Robinson among them, were like school pupils brazenly brandishing fireworks from Newry.

In 1979, the year of the release of the film The Life of Brian (predictably banned in theocratic Ireland), Charles J Haughey introduced contraceptive “reform”.

These devices could now be obtained legally, but solely by married couples, once they had obtained a prescription from their doctor. The rest of the world rolled around on the floor in mirth.

Haughey called it “an Irish solution to an Irish problem”.

And therein lay the problem – using the word problem as a euphemism for the innate instinct and natural promptings of human beings.

Tomorrow, the Irish Government allows young people to make responsible choices with a modicum of assistance from the taxpayer.

It will be interesting to see how many turn out to froth and foam in protest at the GPO.