In the past, free contraceptives would have been political kryptonite – not any more

Senan Molony

Analysis

The man who voted against his own administration&rsquo;s feeble attempts to soften the law was former Fine Gael Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave (pictured in 1977). Expand

A Taoiseach once voted against his own Government’s legislation on liberalising access to contraceptives.

This shocking truth from 1974 shows how far Irish society has come in less than half a century.

Because tomorrow, the Budget will see the free provision of contraceptives to young people by the State.

