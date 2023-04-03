In the game of life and the search for that big pay packet, luck often trumps brains
John Daly
“It’s better to be born lucky than smart” is an old proverb my mother was fond of imparting – usually when I’d come home bearing a barely scraped D-minus in some exam. Bless her. But beyond that obvious maternal affection for her offspring, the old dear wasn’t at all wrong. While brains and intelligence may be traditional predictors of career success, they are not necessarily factors in who scoops the biggest pay packets.