In the country Ireland once was, nuns did the heavy lifting, so don’t write them off

Mary Kenny

Audrey Hepburn played a conscientious young sister in the 1959 film 'The Nun's Story'. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Audrey Hepburn played a conscientious young sister in the 1959 film 'The Nun's Story'. Photo: Getty Images

Lists of famous and distinguished Irishwomen don’t very often include nuns, who have in recent times tended to get a bad press.

However, on a recent visit to Limerick, I was presented with a book of 100 Limerick women who had made their mark on the world, from the novelist Kate O’Brien to the pioneering aviator Lady Mary Heath, and including such diverse figures as Lola Montez, Kathleen Clarke, Mary Spring Rice and Dolores O’Riordan.

