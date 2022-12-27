In the country Ireland once was, nuns did the heavy lifting, so don’t write them off

Lists of famous and distinguished Irishwomen don’t very often include nuns, who have in recent times tended to get a bad press.

However, on a recent visit to Limerick, I was presented with a book of 100 Limerick women who had made their mark on the world, from the novelist Kate O’Brien to the pioneering aviator Lady Mary Heath, and including such diverse figures as Lola Montez, Kathleen Clarke, Mary Spring Rice and Dolores O’Riordan.

In this collection of 100 Women of Limerick, compiled by Sharon Slater and published by Ormston House cultural resource centre, tributes are paid to eight Limerick nuns – outstanding women of their day, who showed leadership here and abroad.

The Limerick sisters include Sister Edna Fitzgerald, who died in 1980, aged 90. She grew up an orphan in Galbally and was sent to Yokohama, Japan, on an Asian mission, where she taught music and English and was the sole survivor of an earthquake. One of her pupils, Michiko Shoda, became the empress of Japan, and on a state visit to Ireland in 2005 praised the educational dedication “and charm” of the Irish sisters, especially Sister Edna.

There’s also Mother Kostka, born Mary Kate Kirby, who died in 1952, aged 89. She was a leading figure in New Zealand’s education and health systems – she nursed there throughout the flu pandemic of 1918 and left a lasting legacy of medical care.

There was Sister Joan Bowles, who died in 2002 at age 60 – in a tragic accident when her vehicle was hit by a train. She was a pioneering youth worker and founded the Limerick Youth Resource Centre. Mary McAleese said: “She was admired by all who knew her, as one of the most outstanding and pioneering youth workers in Ireland.”

Sister Rosie O’Connell, from Newcastle West, who died in 2016 aged 87, gained many awards in the US for her work with neglected children and in therapeutic rehabilitation.

In a previous period, there was Sister Mary De Lacy, who founded St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, accepting patients from all faiths despite strong opposition from the local bishop. She challenged him – and Rome vindicated her. She died in 1878, aged 79.

There’s also Mother Therese Emmanuel, born Catherine O’Neill, who was a famed beauty and dancer who founded the Religious Sisters of the Assumption, dedicated to caring for the poor. She lived mainly in France and died in 1888, aged 71.

Sister Anthony, born Mary O’Connell, was known as the Angel of the Battlefield in the US Civil War, nursing wounded soldiers. She died, aged 83, in 1897.

And finally, Mother Mary Walsh, an orphan from Knockaderry. She cared for abandoned street children in New York and went on to found 11 congregations of nuns affiliated with the Dominicans. She died in 1922, aged 71.

Many of these nuns were inspired by the example of Mother Mary Aikenhead (who founded Dublin’s St Vincent’s Hospital and in effect set up the first healthcare system in Ireland, saying it should serve the poor as well as the rich), and of Nano Nagle, the founder of the Presentation Order and a woman who pioneered girls’ education in Ireland.

Nuns are human beings like the rest of us, and some, as has been shown by recent revelations and narratives, have been far from perfect.

The nun as mean-spirited and even spiteful villain has been vividly characterised by Sister Hildegarde McNulty in the book – and even more in the very successful film – Philomena.

Here is the nun as the source of punishment of unmarried mothers, to the extent of ‘selling’ their babies abroad (the sisters involved denied this ever happened, but Hildegarde remains a controversial figure).

The 2002 drama The Magdalene Sisters, and more recently the highly-praised and award-winning short novel Small Things Like These, by Claire Keegan, portrayed nuns as exploitative and heartless, effectively jailers of single mothers.

The popular view of nuns in movies and dramas has moved a long way from the more saccharine images seen in The Sound of Music or depicted by Audrey Hepburn’s conscientious young sister in The Nun’s Story. Good-natured comedies such as Nuns on the Run seem a thing of the past, and even the fun that Whoopi Goldberg brings to the nunnery narrative seems dated.

Yet it remains a fact that history and biography are replete with accounts of enterprising Irish women who were also nuns. It can even be claimed Irish convent life was an agency of feminism in a way, since it could provide women with an outlet for their artistic, intellectual or business ambitions, although also driven by a sense of faith.

An example was Sister Concepta Lynch, artist and musician, who appears in Clodagh Finn’s recent book of Irish history via the lives of 21 women, Through Her Eyes.

Sister Concepta designed, built and painted an oratory of Celtic design in Dun Laoghaire: it remains one of the few peace monuments dedicated to Irishmen who were combatants in World War I. She painted the ceiling using the same scaffolding methods as Michaelangelo. She died in 1939, aged 65.

Agnes Morrogh Bernard was the nun who created Foxford Woollen Mills in Co Mayo in the 1890s to provide employment, relieve poverty and encourage productive crafts, using the water power of the River Moy. She supported the Gaelic Revival and stood up to the Black and Tans, and to this day Foxford remains a quality brand in wool and cashmere. She died in 1932, aged 90.

In a recent Christmas broadcast, Queen Elizabeth said one of the most impressive people she met on a commonwealth tour was Sister Ethel Normoyle, a Co Clare nun who for years served the marginalised, including people with HIV and Aids in South Africa. She died last year, aged 77.

Mother Mary Martin, founder of the Medical Missionaries of Mary, an impressive provider of global healthcare, surely deserves mention. She died in 1975, aged 83.

Michéal Martin lamented this year that there were not enough statues to “real” women in Ireland. I’d suggest that Margaret MacCurtain – Sister Benvenuta – might be a worthy candidate.

Margaret, who died in 2020, aged 91, was a groundbreaking scholar: she opened up women’s history in the university curriculums, often against opposition. Her obituarist, Charles Lysaght, described her as “a fiery nun who… rejoiced that her lifelong determination to write women into mainstream history had succeeded beyond her wildest dreams”.

She remained true to her vocation as a Dominican sister, but voiced her independent ideas too, demanding the amendment of the Bible’s sexist language and supporting the right to legal divorce.

When spineless politicians and weak theatre managers alike crumbled before the power of John Charles McQuaid, Margaret defied him.

When he demanded to see her history notes on the Reformation, she told him it was not within his jurisdiction to make such a request, and refused to comply. Margaret MacCurtain was the star of a remarkable constellation of women who were Irish nuns.​