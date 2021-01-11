In the blink of an eye, 30 years had passed… One can only wonder what Ireland will look like in another 30

Geoffrey Chaucer’s observation that “time and tide wait for no man” popped into my head over the holidays at an unexpected, but timely, moment. It was a do-nothing Tuesday, comfortable on a cosy sofa with my eight-month old niece Fiadh, as she happily nibbled on my finger.

Nothing is safe from this gurning princess – crayons, shoes, the dog’s tail.

With that, The Commitments beamed forth from the Christmas TV schedule as a perfect excuse for us lazy lumps to avoid that afternoon walk out in the cold. Lured into the musical misadventures of Jimmy Rabbitte, Deco and Joey the Lips, it was a sobering realisation that 30 years – three flippin’ decades – had disappeared like smoke through a keyhole since Roddy Doyle’s filmic poem to Dublin first hit the silver screen.

What kind of world will little Fiadh inhabit 30 years hence, I wondered, and which brand of daisy will be springing up from my final resting place? The past is another country, and in the Ireland of 1991 we did many things differently.

The mobile phone was still an infant, larger than a brick and almost as heavy. Coverage was patchy everywhere, and forget about finding a signal anywhere down the country.

With the cost of a handset well over £1000, most of us relied on public phone boxes for connectivity on the go. Complete with their ancient A and B buttons, and those infernal pips that cut you off after three minutes, the absence of an extra shilling coin of a wet Saturday night brought an abrupt end to many the long-distance relationship.

Romance was a delicate game when a drenched queue threw dagger looks as your sweet nothings were lost on a chopped line to Castlebar. Imprisoned as we currently are in yet another lockdown, and grumbling about the dwindling quality of Netflix or Amazon movies, consider how much rougher this pandemic would have been in 1991.

Trinity College became the first Irish institution to connect to the emerging internet that year, a technology woefully slow by today’s standards. With its bleeping dial-up connection offering a miniscule 19.2 kilobits-per-second (Kbps) download speed, even a sheet of A4 text took 40 minutes. Our early days of internet surfing would have been rightly described as a game of moans.

Back in 1991, the pub was still our second home – an iconic sanctuary where music, gossip and all manner of well-oiled flummery reigned supreme. There were few alternatives to ‘the local’ for socialising, and asking the barman for an Americano or a latte would have got you a baffled look in reply.

The warning signs of the pub’s oncoming demise were there if one looked closely, but it was still a place where the toasted special was sacred, and the word ‘gastro’ only referred to tummy trouble.

This was also the era when women wondered “who’s taking the horse to France?”, and men dreamed of “Sally O’Brien and the way she might look at you”.

The biggest cultural marker of 1991 – and which still reverberates with Irish womanhood today – concerns Mary Robinson. Of course, she had been inaugurated in late 1990, but 1991 was the year when our first female President truly began to make her mark in the role.

Ushering in an era of social transformation, she ‘rocked the system and the cradle’ by severing the past’s restrictive shackles, offering a proud new Ireland for all the Fiadhs of the future.

With this gurgling bundle of joy dozing contentedly beside me, thoughts of time’s relentless passage brought me back to the words of Dr Seuss: “How did it get so late so soon? It’s night before it’s afternoon. December is here before it’s June. My goodness how the time has flewn. How did it get so late so soon?”