In the blink of an eye, 30 years had passed… One can only wonder what Ireland will look like in another 30

John Daly

"Lured into the musical misadventures of Jimmy Rabbitte, Deco and Joey the Lips, it was a sobering realisation that 30 years – three flippin' decades – had disappeared like smoke through a keyhole since Roddy Doyle's filmic poem to Dublin first hit the silver screen." Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp

"Lured into the musical misadventures of Jimmy Rabbitte, Deco and Joey the Lips, it was a sobering realisation that 30 years – three flippin’ decades – had disappeared like smoke through a keyhole since Roddy Doyle’s filmic poem to Dublin first hit the silver screen." Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp

Geoffrey Chaucer’s observation that “time and tide wait for no man” popped into my head over the holidays at an unexpected, but timely, moment. It was a do-nothing Tuesday, comfortable on a cosy sofa with my eight-month old niece Fiadh, as she happily nibbled on my finger.

Nothing is safe from this gurning princess – crayons, shoes, the dog’s tail.

With that, The Commitments beamed forth from the Christmas TV schedule as a perfect excuse for us lazy lumps to avoid that afternoon walk out in the cold. Lured into the musical misadventures of Jimmy Rabbitte, Deco and Joey the Lips, it was a sobering realisation that 30 years – three flippin’ decades – had disappeared like smoke through a keyhole since Roddy Doyle’s filmic poem to Dublin first hit the silver screen.

