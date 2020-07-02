| 11.9°C Dublin

In midst of a global crisis, as a society we must still keep guard over human rights

Dr Frank Conaty

Social values: &lsquo;Strictly clinical factors may have a greater affect on certain groups such as older people&rsquo; Stock image Expand

The Covid-19 crisis raises profound issues of social, economic and civil rights.

How we, as a society, balance those rights to protect the health and wellbeing of our population is the most significant challenge of our time. What might be regarded as acceptable trade-off during an emergency could, in hindsight, be seen as damaging or discriminatory in the long term.

Negotiating this difficult balance serves to underscore the importance of keeping the principles of human rights and equality to the forefront in considering how decision makers and legislators respond to this pandemic.