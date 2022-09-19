In landing a haymaker on Varadkar, McGrath has thrown his hat in the ring for FF leadership

Leo Varadkar walked into that one, in fairness. Not noted for being a politician who engages in the cut and thrust of barbed jibes, Michael McGrath laid down a marker yesterday.

Tired of the Fine Gael leader mouthing off in public, the public expenditure minister threw a punch at the incoming Taoiseach. Boy, was it a haymaker. Out for the count.

And Fianna Fáil has a leadership contender not afraid to stand up their Coalition partners.

Quite frankly, McGrath’s interview style is often snooze-inducing. But he showed he is well capable of mixing it up when he wants to.

Varadkar has been sounding off about Paschal Donohoe stepping down as finance minister and this costing Ireland a high-powered place at the top table of EU politics.

Donohoe will relinquish his role in the Taoiseach swapover in December, with McGrath going in the opposite direction.

The influential job of Eurogroup president, the chairman of the finance ministers of countries that use the euro, is then surrendered. This is bad for Ireland, so it’s certainly worth the Government thinking carefully about the move.

Varadkar thinks the way to make this point is through megaphone diplomacy, saying he will tell his Coalition partners how to suck eggs and it’s “probably the most important position that any Irish man or woman holds at the moment in the world”.

“I don’t think there is any country in Europe that wouldn’t like to get that role from us if they could,” he says. And he has a point, but his audience is not the public at large.

Micheál Martin, who has been in politics since Varadkar was in nappies, is no idiot – contrary to what the Fine Gael leader might think.

He’s well aware of the importance of the Eurogroup. But Fianna Fáil has a deal with Fine Gael and it is sticking to it – Taoiseach swaps with finance minister.

The problem is the Tánaiste has decided to conduct his disingenuous negotiations in public, making it a partisan issue and getting the backs up on the Fianna Fáil side.

Not for Leo Varadkar the nuances and niceties of dealing with matters discreetly. It’s all about appealing to the Fine Gael base and showing you’re putting it up to the auld enemy.

Openly admitting he hasn’t discussed the matter with his coalition partners, without a hint of irony, he even says these matters shouldn’t be discussed in public – before repeatedly setting out his position.

After making a mess of a delicate topic, making Fianna Fáil dig in on the finance ministry, Fine Gael’s latest wheeze is to suggest Europe should accommodate Donohoe because he couldn’t persuade his own Government to do so or that McGrath should have the job but let Donohoe go to the meetings in Europe

A couple of issues arise there.

Comparing Donohoe’s situation to a previous incumbent Jean-Claude Juncker, the former Luxembourg prime minister, is nonsense. Juncker was the first president of the Eurogroup for nine years from 2004 to 2013.

During his 18 years as prime minister, he was also finance minister or treasury minister and he had been finance minister for the six years before that.

He was part of the European furniture. When Juncker was treasury minister, Luc Freiden, his finance minister also sat at the Eurogroup table.

But Juncker was also a fixer and was kept on as he was trusted on all sides. He was even persuaded to stay in the role due to fears it would go Germany, whose hardline stance would upset the balance.

The EU bent the rules to facilitate Juncker, but it was the exception, not the rule for Fine Gael to exploit and suggest it can be repeated.

Again, the way to achieve such an outcome, is not over the public airwaves. But then Varadkar doesn’t really care about anyone other than himself, so he’s not bothered if he’s sinking Donohoe’s chances further by the day.

Besides, McGrath is either going to be the finance minister or he isn’t. The role comes with statutory responsibilities around the management of the Exchequer, fiscal policy, monetary affairs and regulation.

Fine Gael doesn’t get to pick and choose what bits it wants McGrath to keep, suggesting he can be finance minister at home, but not abroad.

McGrath has clearly had enough of Varadkar’s playacting and decided to point out the reality, chastising him for repeatedly bringing up the matter in public. “It has been aired publicly now on a number of occasions, and it has yet to be raised with the Taoiseach.

"I think that is a far better way of dealing with what is a very important issue for our country,” he told RTÉ’s This Week.

The Cork South-Central TD also made it clear there could be only one finance minister at meetings in Brussels, Luxembourg and Frankfurt, ruling out any division of labour.

“It would also raise a number of important questions, for example, who would represent Ireland at Ecofin, which of course is the finance ministers from across the European Union, and it would also raise questions about who answers in Dáil Éireann in respect of matters to do with European economic policy, capital markets, banking union and so on.

“And it does sound like tantamount to a division of the Department of Finance, which is not something that we would agree with,” he said.

After not getting the hint, Fine Gael has now been told firmly to back off.

But then Varadkar always prefers the creation of a row to the finding of a solution.

The spat highlights how the passing of the Taoiseach’s office will create difficulties as the Fine Gael leader seems so intent on ploughing his own furrow, rather than putting the interests of the Coalition to the fore.

And if Micheál Martin’s critics suggest he has been too tame in his handling of Varadkar’s petulant antics over the past few years, McGrath gave a clear indication he will have an altogether different approach.

Fianna Fáil backbenchers are looking out for their next leader, with Darragh O’Brien and Michael McGrath the frontrunners.

McGrath has just asserted his leadership credentials.

Next week he delivers a budget, then he becomes financer. His hat is in the ring.