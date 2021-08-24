In freeing up the aviation market, Des O’Malley made economics serve the public good

The recent generous tributes to Des O’Malley from across the political spectrum highlighted Ireland’s change from the most protectionist to the most competitive aviation market in Europe. In the early 1980s, aviation in Ireland was heavily protected.

The foundation of policy was the national airline. Each country had one, and under the Chicago Convention of 1944 they colluded. Government aviation departments were the downtown offices of national airlines. The airlines achieved regulatory capture of the government departments supposed to regulate airlines in the wider national interest.

Rigging the market in aviation was the fashion in the United States also. The federal government did not however control market access within individual states. The states of Texas and California found more important things to do than prevent new airlines entering the market. Their fares were about half those for similar distances on routes where the federal government prevented new entrants on interstate routes.

Economists such as Alfred Kahn took up the issue of market entry. William Baumol, president of the American Economics Association, is regarded by many as the finest economist never to have won the Nobel Prize. He developed the theory of contestable markets stipulating that “barriers to entry, such as regulators are long inclined to impose, should start out with a strong presumption against their adoption”.

President Jimmy Carter and Senator Ted Kennedy decided to implement the wisdom of Kahn and Baumol. The benefits of competitive aviation spread beyond Texas and California. The alarm bells sounded in the transport department in Dublin. The fear was that the Americans might bring their lower fares to Ireland – perish the thought! The courts might take too long to outlaw lower fares being charged by US airlines. Emergency legislation was needed to prevent such harm being imposed on the Irish economy.

Read More

The response in Ireland was the Air Transport Bill 1984 to fine, imprison and remove the travel agent’s licence for the crime of selling airline tickets too cheaply. The wider public view was that the then £208 fare on Dublin-London and £240 fare on Cork and Shannon to London were actually somewhat on the expensive side! Economists then organising the DEW annual Kenmare conference organised a petition against the Air Transport Bill. As O’Malley had been expelled from Fianna Fáil he was no longer in the party rooms in Leinster House. We found him relocated to a room over the Pink Elephant nightclub at the corner of South Frederick Street and Setanta Place. U2 used to play downstairs in ‘The Pink’. They were leading change in music while those upstairs were seeking revolutionary change in aviation. There is no record that the groups ever met. The Pink Elephant is long closed. Maybe there should be two plaques on the wall there?

Des O’Malley’s parliamentary opposition to prison, fines and denial of a travel agent’s licence for charging too little for airline tickets achieved his objectives. By 1986 there was competition on Dublin-London. The £208 fare was available for £95. Passenger numbers in 1987 were 65pc up on 1985, the last year of pre-deregulation policies. Nobody went to jail. From a starting position of the ‘lone ranger’ in the Dáil, so described by a supporter of fines and imprisonment as punishment for low air fares, O’Malley gradually accumulated support in varying degrees from deputies Liam Skelly, Donal Carey, John Wilson, Pádraig Flynn and others. To his credit, Minister Jim Mitchell, reversed the policies in the original bill and introduced competition.

“Trying hard not to agree with Dessie” was a headline over one newspaper account. Commissioner Peter Sutherland later extended the competitive aviation model throughout the EU. A crucial recruit in support of competitive aviation was the then chief whip of the opposition, Bertie Ahern. On June 27, 1984, the Ceann Comhairle proposed that the name of the dissenting Deputy O’Malley be recorded in the Journal of the Proceedings of the Dáil and that by agreement between the whips “it is proposed to take the committee stage of the bill tomorrow”.

The Ceann Comhairle was Thomas Fitzpatrick, a former Minister for Transport. Bertie Ahern replied: “I know the terminology here is governed by technical reasons but the answer is ‘no’ for the record. However, to overcome the regulations with which we have to comply, the answer is ‘yes’. In parliamentary terms this is ‘no’.”

Nobody could have predicted in the mid-80s that a start-up Irish airline then would become, pre-Covid, Europe’s largest airline, with 149million passengers, 84 bases in 37 countries, and an average fare of €41 each way in 2019. The role of Des O’Malley, Peter Sutherland, Tony Ryan and others in defeating the airline cartel in Europe was especially valuable in the outer offshore island of Ireland.

The generous tributes to Des O’Malley from all political opinions enhance the tradition of public service in the great Irish parliamentary tradition. His gradual recruitment of parliamentary support over the parliamentary progress of a bill to prevent competition changed utterly access to this outer offshore island. He was the first parliamentarian in Europe to do so. His grasp of aviation economics was brilliant. Most importantly, he made economics serve the public good.

On July 28 last, low-cost competitive air travel was reintroduced on the Kerry-Dublin route, saving the Exchequer about €4m a year in subsidies. That may not seem much to governments accustomed to borrowing €20bn a year but it is a start, just like aviation back in 1984.

Time to return to the Pink Elephant school of economics.