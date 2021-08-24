| 11°C Dublin

In freeing up the aviation market, Des O’Malley made economics serve the public good

Sean Barrett

Des O'Malley smoking at a Fianna Fáil press conference in 1982. Photo: Eamonn Farrell /Photocall Ireland Expand
Des O'Malley smoking at a Fianna Fáil press conference in 1982. Photo: Eamonn Farrell /Photocall Ireland

The recent generous tributes to Des O’Malley from across the political spectrum highlighted Ireland’s change from the most protectionist to the most competitive aviation market in Europe. In the early 1980s, aviation in Ireland was heavily protected.

The foundation of policy was the national airline. Each country had one, and under the Chicago Convention of 1944 they colluded. Government aviation departments were the downtown offices of national airlines. The airlines achieved regulatory capture of the government departments supposed to regulate airlines in the wider national interest.

Rigging the market in aviation was the fashion in the United States also. The federal government did not however control market access within individual states. The states of Texas and California found more important things to do than prevent new airlines entering the market. Their fares were about half those for similar distances on routes where the federal government prevented new entrants on interstate routes.

