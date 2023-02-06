In casting about for a first mate in life, a good sense of humour is essential

A neighbour of mine is swimming in the turbulent waters of the modern dating scene, and she’s discovering certain old-fashioned virtues never change. A lady in her 50s, with child-rearing and an ex-husband well behind her, she’s delighting in her freedom and the search for a good sense of humour. But it’s not that easy to find.

While the delicate business of hooking up, connecting and courting is nowadays assisted by media cupids like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, it does seem that certain attributes never go out of style when it comes to serious wooing.

Top of this list is one trait on which many a mother and daughter would find common ground – GSOH.

Freud believed that jokes afford a glimpse into the psyche

An elusive quality that often needs the detective skills of Inspector Morse to unearth, a good sense of humour remains the ultimate treasure map leading directly to the heart.

From Jane Austen to Lady GaGa, the ability to wittily tickle that part few others dare to reach has always been a one-way ticket to romantic ecstasy.

If Casanova whispered doting ditties beneath a fair maiden’s balcony, his modern equivalent has shunned rhyming couplets in favour of double entendres and witty one-liners as the fastest route to the female funny bone.

And if it’s true that “all the world loves a lover”, it surely goes double for those swains who arrive armed with the alluring tonic of hilarity.

To witness the power of humour on a weekly basis, look no further than First Dates Ireland for the telling truth of well-turned wit.

While all the couples in search of love present themselves with open hearts, it’s the pair whose faces blush and flush with spontaneous mirth you know will be sharing the taxi home.

But like anything that looks effortless, being funny has all the variations of a Rubik’s cube and is just as tricky to master.

There’s Monty Python funny, Des Bishop funny and Graham Norton funny – all will draw laughs, but only some are aphrodisiacs.

Pity the man who plots his comic path to a fair maiden’s heart with material dredged from the rugby club dressing room – such creatures are destined for a red card in the game of love.

Wit, like caviar, ought to be a glorious treat, not spread around like marmalade

Freud believed that jokes, like dreams, displace reality, affording a glimpse into the teller’s psyche – a fact any female jigging the last dance in Copper’s will doubtless attest to.

Every woman has at some stage endured a flirtatious pick-up line, frequently using it as a signpost declaring ‘No Exit’ or ‘Proceed With Caution’ to a prospective mate.

My neighbour, in her search for a humorous partner, often echoes the wisdom of Noel Coward: “Wit, like caviar, ought to be a glorious treat, not spread around like marmalade.”

A good sense of humour, like a finely tailored suit, wears well over time.

The person who first made your midriff ripple from merriment will generally provide a solid craft to negotiate life’s rocky shoals – especially when he knows the right spots to tickle.