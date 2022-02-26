| 8.4°C Dublin

In an era of hushed, old-world refinement, my old haunt ‘the Burlo’ arrived like the tipsy aunt at a wedding

John Daly

Paul McGrath and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton at the Paul McGrath Testimonial Dinner at the Burlington Hotel, Dublin in 1998. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Paul McGrath and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton at the Paul McGrath Testimonial Dinner at the Burlington Hotel, Dublin in 1998. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The past is another country, as they say, and one I encountered on an idle stroll along Leeson Street a few days ago.

Passing by the imposing façade of the busy Clayton Hotel, memories of a mad motorbike ride through darkened streets and a solitary lady counting the minutes at a restaurant table flooded my mind. I was barely 20, with notions beyond my wallet, throwing shapes and show-off moves back when that same hotel was called The Burlington.

