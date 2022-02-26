In an era of hushed, old-world refinement, my old haunt ‘the Burlo’ arrived like the tipsy aunt at a wedding

The past is another country, as they say, and one I encountered on an idle stroll along Leeson Street a few days ago.

Passing by the imposing façade of the busy Clayton Hotel, memories of a mad motorbike ride through darkened streets and a solitary lady counting the minutes at a restaurant table flooded my mind. I was barely 20, with notions beyond my wallet, throwing shapes and show-off moves back when that same hotel was called The Burlington.

Having first opened its doors in 1972, ‘the Burlo’, as it was affectionately known, became an immediate favourite among a vast swathe of society – movers, shakers, celebs and chancers.

Sold to an international chain in 2008, it had amassed a trove of stories, and gloried as one of the places where the seeds of Celtic Tiger excess were planted.

This modernistic 500-bedroom palace became an instant hit – a hub where social drama played daily to customers across the wide expanse of its deep-pile carpets.

In an era when many of the city’s hotels, like the Hibernian and Shelbourne breathed a hushed old-world refinement, the Burlo arrived like the tipsy aunt at a wedding – caked in make-up, skirt high above the knee and a lascivious wink.

With a main dining room capable of accommodating over 1,000, it became a natural choice for political party Ard-Fheiseanna – and many a morning-after photo.

The Burlo’s legend was well established when I first crossed its threshold as a penurious student with more cojones than cash – but always received a respectful tipped hat from the doorman.

In its sprawling lobby, good seats were a premium, presenting the perfect gawping pitch for dilettante southsiders and dazzled country cousins alike.

For rural people, particularly, this Leeson Street lady offered a comforting embrace few other hotels managed to duplicate – somewhere accents from Mayo, Galway, Cork and Kerry mingled easily with the D4 locals.

Read More

My favourite occasions were after-match beanos, and its status as a new GAA beachhead away from the traditional Gresham was confirmed the night I witnessed Mick O’Dwyer and Tony Hanahoe striding together across the lobby after the white-heat of Hill 16.

Another proud memento gathered there is an autographed programme from the 1980 match against Scotland where Moss Keane scored his only international try – treasured even more for the black porter ring adorning its cover.

In an era before mobile phones, the internet or message boards, the Burlo lobby was the heart of Dublin’s global village – a place where the standard Irish greeting – ‘Any news?’– always found a ready topic over a lingering coffee.

If good business is about location, the Burlo’s position just a skip from Stephen’s Green made it the ideal launch-pad for frequent lost weekends that should have ended at closing time – but often never did.

After many a Thursday evening ‘standing arrangement’ in places like The Old Stand, Neary’s and last orders at O’Briens, the inevitable question arose: “Will we head over?”

A slight stagger across the street took us to the Burlo’s welcoming lobby where it was racing certainty to bump into a few familiar faces concluding a similar tour of Dublin’s finest watering holes.

All of us, at one point or another, had occasion to dial the office, partner or wife from the bank of pay phones with the slightly slurred excuse: “The meeting is still going on, we’ll probably stay for dinner to wrap up the deal.”

Oh the lies we told, but always with the best of intentions.

It was often said of the Burlo that a well positioned seat in the lounge would bear witness to more drama than ever graced the Abbey stage.

Any time my mother arrived in the city, my paltry lecture grades were always massaged with a decent afternoon tea overlooking the lobby, and the chance to spot a personality like Gaybo or Mike Murphy.

On one such occasion the old dear’s eyes were out on the proverbial stalks when Richard Harris and Peter O’Toole breezed through, followed 20 minutes later by Milo O’Shea and Siobhán McKenna.

A second pot of Earl Grey was needed to bring her heart-rate back to normal after that. But back to that mad motorbike ride mentioned earlier.

One of my first serious ‘adult dates’ happened at the Burlo’s Rooftop Carvery, the legendary dinner and dance spot where £3 bought second and third helpings of the finest beef and salmon in the city.

She was Liz, who’d said yes to a slow set at the Bective disco, and then a second yes to dinner.

The mood was romantic, the music was sexy and the lights of Howth twinkled in the distance – this could get right steamy, I prayed. Then the bill came and I realised my pockets were empty, wallet forgotten back at the bedsit.

And so it came to pass that my dream date was forced into a solitary purgatory while I rushed downstairs, hopped on the Honda 175 and broke every red light back to Elton Park in Sandycove.

Cash in pocket, I revved up again and flew like Top Gun along the coast road – until a blue flashing light at Seapoint Avenue put a stop to my gallop. The young cop listened as I unspooled my tale of woe – then said: “You’re an awful eejit, go on.”

Arrived back to the Burlo, drenched to the skin, and paid the bill. Liz, wherever you are in the world, thanks for being such a trooper and putting up with an eejit who has never since left the house without cash.