In a deleted tweet about Kilmichael and Narrow Water, Sinn Féin’s inconvenient truth is laid bare

So why did Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley delete a tweet comparing a celebrated 1920 ambush in the War of Independence to the slaughter of 18 British soldiers at Narrow Water in 1979?

It is, after all, what Sinn Féin espouses – that the bloody and murderous Troubles over three decades in Northern Ireland to the end of the last century is simply the continuation of the struggle for national independence of generations gone before.

So why jettison a social media post (the tweet was hastily deleted) which points to the physical similarity of the ambush of Auxiliary lorries by Tom Barry in West Cork a century ago to the attack on lorries of the Parachute regiment outside Warrenpoint in living memory?

It must be because it frightens the horses – threatening to inform younger voters of recent history of Sinn Féin/IRA in the so-called Republican movement, a past to which they are themselves philosophically wedded, just as the modern political party has always marched in lockstep with the Provos.

It is not mere philosophy, but the actually ugly deeds that went with them – a fact that must be kept hidden from the young voters of today who have boosted Sinn Féin to a record high of 30pc support seen in a Behaviour & Attitudes poll published at the weekend.

Behaviour and attitude is a phrase in point because Sinn Féin’s ascendancy contains the perception of threat, and the possibility of actual threat, in the minds of the Unionist tradition that must ultimately be accommodated on this island.

They, too, have a military legacy of lashing out, as a wave of bombs in Dublin and Monaghan on a single day in May 1974 attests. Aggression breeds aggression in response.

Many of the opposite tradition who signed up to the peace agreement of Good Friday 1998 have been appalled to witness Sinn Féin’s militant sabre-rattling demands for the holding of a Border poll under its provisions.

It has gone hand-in-hand with the likes of Barry McElduff, the former Sinn Féin MLA at Stormont, tweeting a provocation involving a loaf of Kingsmill bread that clearly referred to the Kingsmill massacre of 1976 in which 11 ordinary Protestant workmen were taken from their employer’s van and gunned down. The sole survivor of these civilians overcame 18 bullet rounds.

The weapons used at the scene, later seized and consistent with tell-tale scratches on bullet casings left behind, were found to have been used in 37 other Provo murders – often of people innocently answering their front door.

This is the real connection of Sinn Féin and the IRA, rather than the false equation to the Sinn Féin founded by Arthur Griffith 115 years ago, which gave rise to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil after the Civil War split.

The Northern entity is in truth a sound-alike Sinn Féin (effectively since the name was no longer being used down south), one that is inextricably linked with the Northern Ireland conflict that has involved butchery and cowardly murder on all sides, including that of the British Army, Royal Ulster Constabulary and various renegade militia defenders of the political status quo.

But Sinn Féin as the squeaky-clean solution to all southern political problems, newly discovered as such by tens of thousand of millennials, does not want anyone to point out its dirty hands.

For example, the TD’s tweet about Narrow Water has a context. On the same day that they “taught the British army and establishment the cost of occupying Ireland”, there was another attack carried out by the Provos.

Lord Louis Mountbatten was blown to bits while on holiday in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo. Also sent sky-high from his fishing boat were innocent women and children, a fact known to the IRA killer who watched them board and sail from harbour before detonating his radio-controlled bomb that had been planted aboard.

Many watching the Netflix series The Crown are now coming across the Mountbatten murder (or ‘execution’ as the IRA claimed it to be) for the first time. Perish the thought that they should connect it to the champions of the working class they see calling to their front doors, this time as candidates.

This points to Sinn Féin’s inherent duplicity and contradiction – they want the electorate to forgive and forget, yet they won’t forgive and forget themselves.

They call regularly for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, but they reserve the right to distort the truth and to champion bloody deeds – including the killing of gardaí and members of the Defence Forces of this State, a republic they aim to supplant with a 32-county socialist state.

Brian Stanley’s was not a crass unilateral message, although it was certainly misguided. It stemmed from the same belief system that spawned David Cullinane’s bawling ‘Up the ‘Ra!’ in a Waterford bar after his re-election in February. It comes straight from the top.

Mary Lou McDonald herself helpfully made this clear with a press release celebrating the centenary of Kilmichael, sent on Saturday.

“One hundred years later, we remember the sacrifices of those volunteers, but we live by their principles and we recommit ourselves to building the Ireland they fought to achieve,” she said.

The example of ‘the boys of Kilmichael,’ she maintained, “continues to inspire us today.” And the goal is “a real republic”.

Voters would do well to take note.

