In a deleted tweet about Kilmichael and Narrow Water, Sinn Féin’s inconvenient truth is laid bare

Senan Molony

So why did Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley delete a tweet comparing a celebrated 1920 ambush in the War of Independence to the slaughter of 18 British soldiers at Narrow Water in 1979?

It is, after all, what Sinn Féin espouses – that the bloody and murderous Troubles over three decades in Northern Ireland to the end of the last century is simply the continuation of the struggle for national independence of generations gone before.

So why jettison a social media post (the tweet was hastily deleted) which points to the physical similarity of the ambush of Auxiliary lorries by Tom Barry in West Cork a century ago to the attack on lorries of the Parachute regiment outside Warrenpoint in living memory?

