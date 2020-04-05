Immature, stupid, bored or plain bad, spitters must feel full force of the law

The war being waged across the globe in a desperate effort to halt the march of the Covid-19 plague, like any conflict, has brought out the best and worst in all of us.

In the space of a mere fortnight, when life as we knew it went through a cataclysmic change that would challenge the plot for a disaster movie, we are reliant on each other more than at any other time since World War II.

The Covid-19 war has already produced an incredible army of exemplary heroes who are out there on the frontline fighting to protect us from the worst ravages of this invisible enemy: the nurses, doctors, pharmacists, gardaí, Defence Forces and many, many more.

The sight of a huge temporary morgue with a capacity to hold 488 dead bodies being built in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin is a grim reminder of the magnitude of what is happening, and underlines the war metaphor.

It is a brutal twist of fate that the site chosen for the fallen in this 21st-century conflict was, for more than 200 years, a retirement home for old soldiers who had survived conflicts in the past.

The vast majority of the population has put its collective shoulder to the wheel, assisting the war effort by complying with the strict isolation regime.

Even many criminals are being forced - either through choice or drastically changed circumstances - to stay at home and ride out the storm.

As we reported last week in the Irish Independent, one of the more welcome consequences of this crisis has been the dramatic, unprecedented drop in crime.

But the current surreal environment has also focused attention on the lowest common denominator in our society, who weaponise Covid-19 and deliberately cough or spit at gardaí, emergency workers or random citizens on the street.

A health worker was forced into isolation after a man with the coronavirus spat in her face while she was working looking after the sick in a Dublin hospital.

Such is the level of threat from such horrific acts of violence that gardaí have ordered 16,000 spit hoods - something that most of us didn't know existed until the coronavirus hit our shores.

It is only at a time like this that the public realise how random street violence is a daily occupational hazard for our police officers and not just a side-effect of a pandemic.

There is also major concern among gardaí that teenagers are taking part in a harmful prank called the 'TikTok coronavirus challenge', which involves coughing at people before telling them they are infected.

The "buzz" apparently is recording the victim's naturally terrified reaction and uploading it to the TikTok app which is used by young teenagers.

Whether it was fun, a prank, an idle threat or a premeditated threat, the motives behind these assaults are irrelevant.

All of these incidents share a common factor: they are clearly intended to put people in fear of their lives at a time when anxiety and fear is palpable everywhere in our society.

That is why there should be absolute zero tolerance for these crimes.

Nor, in the event that some of the TikTok challengers are convicted of assault, should the courts give any latitude that boredom and immaturity motivated him/her to approach an elderly woman or man on the street and terrify the life out of them for a laugh.

Coughing or spitting at others during this pandemic represents a serious criminal offence.

Under the provisions of the Offences Against the Person Act of 1997, it is an offence to use "contaminated fluid" against someone - which certainly includes spittle - which is "contaminated with any disease, virus, agent or organism which if passed into the blood stream of another could infect the other with a life-threatening or potentially life-threatening disease".

A threat to infect another person also constitutes a crime if the person against whom the threat is made was put in fear of their wellbeing because they believed the assailant had the capacity to carry out that threat when they made it.

Hazard

The 1997 Act was primarily aimed at codifying attacks and threats made by drug addicts against gardaí using syringes loaded with HIV-infected blood, a problem that became a major hazard for officers on the streets of Dublin from the mid-80s after the virus swept through many of the city's heroin addicts.

The Garda representative association has now called on Commissioner Drew Harris to make it official policy to object to bail for anyone arrested and charged with deliberately spitting or coughing at their members, emergency service workers or members of the public.

It makes perfect sense at a time when society is locked in combat with a mortal foe that enemies within use it to instil unnecessary panic, fear and injury.

And it doesn't matter whether the assailant was immature, stupid, mad or just bad - they should feel the full brunt of the law.