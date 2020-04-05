| 9.5°C Dublin

Immature, stupid, bored or plain bad, spitters must feel full force of the law

Paul Williams

New fear: Gardaí face testing times on the streets with the threat of random spitting or coughing attacks. (stock photo) Expand

New fear: Gardaí face testing times on the streets with the threat of random spitting or coughing attacks. (stock photo)

Niall Carson/PA Wire

The war being waged across the globe in a desperate effort to halt the march of the Covid-19 plague, like any conflict, has brought out the best and worst in all of us.

In the space of a mere fortnight, when life as we knew it went through a cataclysmic change that would challenge the plot for a disaster movie, we are reliant on each other more than at any other time since World War II.

The Covid-19 war has already produced an incredible army of exemplary heroes who are out there on the frontline fighting to protect us from the worst ravages of this invisible enemy: the nurses, doctors, pharmacists, gardaí, Defence Forces and many, many more.