'I’m speaking': How Kamala Harris’s firm response to Mike Pence’s interruptions gave voice to the experience of women everywhere

Katie Byrne

As the highlight of the US vice-presidential debate is emblazoned on T-shirts, mugs and hoodies, thousands of women who’ve witnessed male colleagues talk over them at meetings celebrate Ms Harris’s rebuke

Kamala Harris makes a point to Vice President Mike Pence during the debate (Julio Cortez/AP) Expand

Those doing their Christmas shopping earlier this year might be pleased to know that they can now buy merchandise featuring the viral catchphrase from Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

I’m speaking” – Kamala Harris’s firm response to Mike Pence’s interjections – now appears on T-shirts, hoodies and mugs.

There were several memorable moments as the two candidates went head to head, yet those two words cut through the noise and resonated with women everywhere.