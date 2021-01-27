I’m not creeped out by Liz Hurley’s raunchy photos – I’m just a little envious

So let me get this one straight. Any number of ‘influencers’, from Kim Kardashian to our own Maura Higgins, can strip down to their smalls (or less), post a photo of it, and be commended for ‘breaking the internet’ with their gestures of female empowerment.

And when Liz Hurley does it, she’s ‘thirsty’, ‘desperate’, ‘an outrage’, and, in the words of Piers Morgan, needs to “put her clothes back on”.

I’m not one to rely on Piers Morgan as a seat of wisdom or common sense, but several others seem to, and have echoed this weirdly paternalistic sentiment online.

Liz Hurley, at 55, needs to put her clothes back on. (Morgan, incidentally, is also 55. Perhaps he is secretly perturbed that one of them appears to be ageing a little better than the other. Who knows?)

On the face of it, the reaction to Liz’s recent Instagram post, in which she wears an oversized cardigan, bikini bottoms and the delighted air of a woman who has basically defied all laws of gravity and corporeal ageing, is intriguing.

Women I greatly respect described Hurley as a ‘creep’ or a ‘weirdo’ after she posted the photos. “What is she DOING?” others cried.

Noticing the snowy tableau behind her, others again resorted to an old reliable: faux-concern (“You’ll catch your death in that rig-out,” and so on).

And of course many assumed that her 19-year-old son Damian, who has snapped several bikini shots of his mum in the past, was the person behind the lens. It wasn’t; it was Liz’s 80-year-old mum, Angela.

Incidentally, I don’t get creeped out by the Damian Element. He, a fashion model, is taking a shot of his mother, who is a model, and no doubt his gaze rests on the side of style/fashion, as opposed to sleaze.

I doubt there’s any casting couch shenanigans happening here. Let’s all just relax on this one, shall we?

There are no two ways about it: Hurley looks sensational by anyone’s yardstick. This image has stirred a mixture of envy and admiration in me.

But outrage? Distaste? Nope. Attention-seeking? Well, that’s what celebrities do. It’s their profession. In the absence of film premieres and paparazzi shots, a sultry selfie is a perfectly reasonable way to stay in the public eye.

Let’s not go baloobas when one celebrity does it, especially when other celebs leaving even less to the imagination barely elicit more than a shrug.

The ’act your age’ reaction is telling, isn’t it? It also begs the question: how is someone of Hurley’s age ‘meant’ to act?

Wearing a hairnet, reading the Radio Times and waiting for Corrie to come on the telly? Be modest? Invisible? Or that most loaded of things, ‘classy’?

Hurley clearly has much more confidence than she did in her twenties, and this seems to stick in the craw for many.

Women who love and are proud of their own bodies really irritate some people.

Doubly so for women of a certain age. Hurley, some reckon, has no shortage of ‘notions’, when at 55 she should really have no right to have any.

I find it fascinating that in the year 2021, we are still getting a bit queasy about human nudity. Specifically, we are still in a place where boobs are Ground Zero when it comes to a little outrage.

Until last month, Instagram didn’t allow photos of women breastfeeding their children on the platform as part of its ‘anti-nudity’ policy. People were outraged at the ban, and rightly so.

Which makes the blowback on Liz Hurley’s decidedly un-freed nipples all the more confusing.

Wouldn’t it be lovely if we could all agree on one thing? Having breasts, or even having a vagina, is not much different to having a knee, chin or elbow if you’re a woman. They’re just there.

It’s so strange to think of them as having such power to cause cultural explosions and moral panic.

In a just world, a nude photo shouldn’t have the power to damage someone’s reputation, or end a career, or even cause embarrassment. Just admiration, and a little envy.

It’s A Sin is a powerful reminder of how the victims of the AIDS pandemic were stigmatised

When Nigella Lawson tweeted that she had been ‘poleaxed’ after watching Channel 4’s new drama It’s A Sin, I could totally relate.

If you haven’t yet had the pleasure (or, indeed, the emotional lynching), It’s A Sin follows the lives of four young gay men and one young woman as they attempt to get their professional and personal lives off the ground in vibrant ’80s London.

Hovering in the background is the devastating spectre of AIDS until, tragically, it takes centre stage in their lives.

Impeccably written by Russell T Davies and with a supremely talented cast, It’s A Sin is being roundly hailed as one of the most authentic and touching explorations of gay life for some time, with jubilation, joy and, occasionally, cruelty and pain.

We have come a long way in the fight against AIDS since the ’80s.

Still, one look at the public outpouring of emotions since It’s A Sin’s premiere last weekend reminds us of the emotional rawness that several LGBT people feel to this day (also, the parallels with modern-day transphobia are hard to ignore).

Ruth Coker Burks’s devastating memoir All The Young Men, in which she details looking after young men dying of AIDS in ’80s Arkansas, is a brilliant companion piece to It’s A Sin.

Together, they have the power to open up a vital conversation.

The victims of the AIDS pandemic have often been ignored and overlooked, and the stigma still remains. Perhaps now is their moment.

Paul Mescal needs to rethink his take on 'acting' in sex scenes

Paul Mescal admitted earlier this week that he “didn’t have to act much” opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones during those famous sex scenes in Normal People.

“I knew when I was with Daisy that it felt natural, that there wasn’t a huge amount of ‘acting’ going on,” he said. “When you have that chemistry it makes it so much fun!”

Yet not everyone feels this way about the job — Keira Knightley this week noted how uncomfortable sex scenes are for her.

For the sake of his future co-stars, it might be best for Paul to realise that acting is very much involved.