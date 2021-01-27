| 9.8°C Dublin

I’m not creeped out by Liz Hurley’s raunchy photos – I’m just a little envious

There’s nothing outrageous about the 55-year-old’s Instagram post, but we still get a little queasy about nudity

Liz Hurley's photo has caused a furore

Tanya Sweeney

So let me get this one straight. Any number of ‘influencers’, from Kim Kardashian to our own Maura Higgins, can strip down to their smalls (or less), post a photo of it, and be commended for ‘breaking the internet’ with their gestures of female empowerment.

And when Liz Hurley does it, she’s ‘thirsty’, ‘desperate’, ‘an outrage’, and, in the words of Piers Morgan, needs to “put her clothes back on”.

I’m not one to rely on Piers Morgan as a seat of wisdom or common sense, but several others seem to, and have echoed this weirdly paternalistic sentiment online.

