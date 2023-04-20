| 12.1°C Dublin

I’m glad Elon Musk is taking away my blue tick – it’s embarrassing

Ryan Coogan

I can’t think of anything more humiliating than having somebody think I’m subscribed to Twitter Blue. Could you imagine? You may as well just get the word ‘sucker’ tattooed across your forehead

Elon Musk (Alamy/PA)

Elon Musk (Alamy/PA)

Well, it’s finally happened. Elon Musk has found a way to strip away the final remaining vestiges of Twitter’s legitimacy, and has turned it into a glorified 4chan that caters almost exclusively to the whims of trolls and bigots. $44 billion well spent, Elon.

There have been a lot of takes over the past year that amount to some variation of “no guys, trust me, this is the thing that’s finally going to kill Twitter” (I’m pretty sure I wrote a few of them myself). But I think we might – now, finally – be there.

