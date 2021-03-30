I’m dreaming of better times ahead… but for our family, today’s briefing means nothing

Forgive me if I’m not waiting with bated breath for Taoiseach Michael Martin’s announcement today on the next step in lifting restrictions.

We all remember so well just over a year ago when Leo Varadkar stood solemnly on the steps of Government buildings to make that historic announcement about closing down our country in the face of the Covid-19 crisis.

A year on and people are exhausted. The public’s level of ‘buy-in’ has plummeted. They are weary of ‘donning the green jersey’, of not seeing loved ones for months, of not properly celebrating weddings, births, anniversaries and milestone occasions.

They are traumatised by having to say goodbye to a dying parent wearing full PPE or worse, through a window or on the phone. Then having just 10 mourners attend their funeral, as has been the case for anyone who passed away over the past 90 days of level 5 lockdown.

And I can’t even imagine how difficult it must be for medical frontline workers.

Most of us have done our utmost to stick to the restrictions, adhere to the guidelines and yet, case numbers have frustratingly plateaued at around the 500 mark.

Optimism levels are not high ahead of the Taoiseach’s announcement this evening because we have read that Nphet’s presentation last night was “grim.”

Plus we can see ourselves that the danger is still present.

Restrictions on travel, outdoor activities including sport and construction may be lifted next month on a phased basis but none of this will make any difference to my life.

While my husband would no doubt be delighted to escape to the course for a few rounds of golf and I fantasise about a trip to the hairdresser, our daily routine as a family with three young boys aged 2, 6 and 7 will remain unchanged.

Normally the Easter holidays would have meant a fun-filled trip to Galway to visit their grandparents, aunties, cousins and large circle of relatives. There would have been Easter camps and sporting activities, Easter egg hunts in the local park and play dates with pals.

Instead, it will be a quiet two weeks, circling around our all-too-familiar 5km limit. There are no new places left to explore.

The grass in the local park is worn thin and the sand-dunes at nearby Bull Island are full of people desperate to escape the confines of their homes. Memories of places like Dublin Zoo, Tayto Park and even the swimming pool are becoming distant.

The kids intermittently ask to go somewhere different and when I explain that we can’t, because of Coronavirus, they tell me they hate it. I can’t disagree.

Trudging down to collect their books from their closed school last January to begin the tortuous home schooling was for me one of the low points of the pandemic. There were tears in my eyes as I thought about what lay ahead (and I am not a crier).

It has been a long 12 months and there are a tough few months ahead as we look enviously at the UK coming out of lockdown. But there are glimmers of hope, small chinks of optimism through the unrelenting gloom. My elderly parents, one of whom has an underlying condition, both got their first dose of their vaccine last week. With the news came the lessening of that awful sense of pervasive anxiety. I haven’t hugged them yet but it’s on the horizon.

Our local school opened its doors on March 1 (again more tears) and despite sending the boys’ books home last Friday as a precautionary measure, all indications so far is that normal service will resume again on April 12.

It has done a wonderful job of keeping everyone safe, with thankfully no outbreaks so far. Doing the school run in the morning has unexpectedly become one of my favourite parts of the day; seeing the boys happily scooting down the road is normality and routine in a sea of uncertainty.

But let’s look ahead instead and focus on the Government’s claim that by the end of June, 80pc of adults will have been offered a Covid vaccine, if the pharmaceutical companies deliver. As it stands, over 567,000 people have had their first dose already with over 219,000 getting their second. The daily numbers of people dying of the virus has dropped significantly, as have the numbers in hospital and ICU.

We are inching our way out of this crisis as people start making holiday plans again and allowing themselves to dream about better times ahead.

We have a week booked in Killarney at the end of July and I’m already excited about the break. And, as the heroine in my kids’ favourite movie ‘Finding Dory’ always says, we just have to keep swimming.

