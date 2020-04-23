I'm counting on Germany to unlock my summer hols

When the last Lufthansa flight left Dublin for Frankfurt after a non-stop service since 1972, it brought a tear to my eye.

An Aer Lingus plane parked in front of her, looked like she was kissing the German bird goodbye.

"Auf wiedersehen" was the message from the airport. But when will we meet again?

Like many others, I'm looking towards my summer travel plans and hoping that they won't end up in the skip like everything else.

But because I'm planning on going to Germany, the country of my mother's birth, there is hope.

Since Covid-19 first (officially) landed in Munich in January, I've been following its fortunes in the Vatherland meticulously.

The Worldometer has become a macabre replacement for the Euro 2020 group tables. Each day, I obsessively check the new cases, the new deaths, the ICUs around the world, rejoicing when there's a drop in fatalities, saddened when there's not.

No doubt, hindsight will scrutinise its Covid-19 response but until now, Germany has given us a masterclass in how to handle a novel virus.

An admirable "test, trace, treat" model boasts early robust testing - countrywide drive-through centres, almost 120,000 swabs per day in more than 130 labs with the goal of 200,000, including 2,000 Irish tests to help reduce our backlog.

More hospital beds, more ventilators, more ICU beds and more hospital doctors than any other comparable country in Europe.

When the United Kingdom was unable to test its heroic NHS staff, the Germans deployed 'corona taxis' in cities, visiting people on contact tracing lists.

My friend's husband had Covid-19 and was isolating at home. She and her daughters had no symptoms but were visited by men in hazmat suits, tested, then given the results promptly.

They did all this calmly.

Despite economic angst and political extremism, a shrinking population and a bruised car industry, Germany, when put to the test, is strong. It's in a Covid recession, but it will come out sooner than most.

It doesn't fall foul to boom or bust cycles, people can afford to live alongside each other and not spread the virus because there is no chronic housing shortage, its football association has money in the bank to support its many clubs through the crisis.

All this gives me hope that my trip, originally planned to occur during Euro 2020, may still go ahead, football or no.

A meeting with federal state leaders saw a unilateral decision to allow smaller non-essential businesses to open. Older students will return to school in early May.

Angela Merkel insisted it was only with the "utmost care" these steps will be taken. "Restrictions will be lifted slowly and could be reinstated if the virus spreads," she said.

I'm confident it will work. Germans famously get treated like adults and in return, behave like adults.

The liberal, sleeping Teutonic giant is awakening. But will they let others in?

Therein lies the million dollar holiday question. I'm ahead of the curve, luckily I can get my German passport renewed. In these uncertain times, I don't want to be caught out.

The last few months have been long and scary.

I cling to the prospect of a holiday on the horizon. Germany may well start up before Ireland.

I'm calling upon the reliable Germans to make it happen and I think they will.