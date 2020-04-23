| 2.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I'm counting on Germany to unlock my summer hols

Barbara McCarthy

Notebook

&#039;I&#039;m calling upon the reliable Germans to make it happen and I think they will.&#039; Stock image Expand

Close

&#039;I&#039;m calling upon the reliable Germans to make it happen and I think they will.&#039; Stock image

'I'm calling upon the reliable Germans to make it happen and I think they will.' Stock image

'I'm calling upon the reliable Germans to make it happen and I think they will.' Stock image

When the last Lufthansa flight left Dublin for Frankfurt after a non-stop service since 1972, it brought a tear to my eye.

An Aer Lingus plane parked in front of her, looked like she was kissing the German bird goodbye.

"Auf wiedersehen" was the message from the airport. But when will we meet again?