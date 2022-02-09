If you’d no trouble buying a house, don’t lecture those of us who can’t afford it

The numbers relating to the Irish housing crisis make for a fairly bleak picture. According to new figures released by Threshold this week, a fifth of Irish tenants spent more than 40pc of their income on rent. A tenth spent more than 60pc of their income on rent.

On Twitter this week, a user posted: “One of the houses I was outbid on is now up for rent on Daft for three times what my monthly mortgage repayment would have been.”

Whatever vantage point you’re looking at this from, it amounts to a horror show, a mess, a disaster, a crisis.

Well, almost all vantage points. If you’re Kirstie Allsopp, the housing affordability crisis is probably a bit on you. In a Sunday Times article, Allsopp noted that she felt “enraged” when people claimed they could not afford a home.

Read More

“When I bought my first property, going abroad, the easyJet, coffee, gym, Netflix lifestyle didn’t exist,” she said. “I used to walk to work with a sandwich. And on payday, I’d go for a pizza, and to a movie, and buy a lipstick. Interest rates were 15pc, I was earning £11,500 a year.”

Allsop noted that giving up a Starbucks latte every weekday, an ordinary Netflix subscription, gym membership, and two return flights to Europe a year on easyJet would save a person about £1,600 a year. That’s a significant sum, granted, but Allsopp also seems to be OK with the idea that owning a house should now involve a serious element of sacrifice and asceticism.

This all sounds like fairly straightforward advice, but Allsop is coming from a set of circumstances worth mentioning.

She notes that she bought her own first property with “family help” 30 years ago, when the average price for a house in the UK was about £51,000. Adjusted for inflation, that is £112,000, compared with £255,556 for the average UK home today.

Her parents are Charles Allsop, 6th Baron Hindlip, and Lady Fiona Hindlip. How much family help she received from her family, we don’t know, but I’d wager that it wasn’t a steak-knife set.

But what has always struck me was how simplistic those in a position of relative comfort view the plight of the ‘have nots’. A couple of years ago, before Covid put our plans to buy a house in the meat grinder, my husband and I were agog watching the house prices rising seemingly by the hour.

“Just buy anywhere,” suggested one person. “Just get yourself into any old place for now,” said another. It probably goes without saying that the people making these suggestions wouldn’t dream of paying €2,500 a month to live in a two-bedroom cottage in the arse-end of nowhere.

They’re usually coming to the tail end of their own mortgages, with its very modest monthly repayment, and often have a spare bedroom or two themselves.

I just wish people who are in this position would be a little more honest, or at least a little less rose-tinted, about how they acquired their first homes.

Certainly, there were massive mortgage rates, high unemployment and no gallivanting to Prague for the weekend… but we’re talking an entirely new plane of impossibility.

I don’t want to hear people who never had difficulties buying a property come up with solutions for everyone else. I don’t want to hear about your packed lunches and making your own fun with pipe cleaners.

I want to hear about how you were helped by your elders and betters with the deposit, or how the bank didn’t stand in your way with its bonkers loan-to-ratio and loan-to-income limits. If you did it without help or without a TV to keep you sane, well, I salute you.

Finally, a turning point for Keyes

About 17 years ago, I interviewed Marian Keyes ahead of the release of her book The Other Side Of The Story, and one line from that interview stuck with me.

Asked about whether her books were taken as seriously as those of her male contemporaries, she replied, “Well, I never get asked to go on The View”, which was RTE’s highbrow arts show at the time.

She was being tongue-in-cheek about it, but there was no doubt that the slight still stung.

I thought of this line this week as Keyes was the subject of a BBC documentary as parts of arts series Imagine, and was interviewed by venerated broadcaster Alan Yentob. The Beeb are finally acknowledging what many of Keyes’ readers have known for years — that her work and life, both extraordinary, are more than worthy of a TV special.

Keyes was funny, candid and interesting throughout, and the episode was well-received by male and female readers alike (author Dave Rudden noted on social media: “Never read a Marian Keyes book, but watching Imagine on BBC One and now I want to”).

There was a long-overdue and entirely refreshing lack of snobbery around the episode. Keyes’ star turn on the BBC neatly popped a nail in the coffin of that awful ‘chick-lit’ term.

We’ve finally moved away from the idea that writing about women or for women is somehow less deserving of analysis, celebration or a mainstream audience.

Adele TERF jibes are misguided

Adele winning a BRIT award this week came as a surprise to no one, but the fallout of her acceptance speech has made me do a double take.

After winning the Artist of the Year award, Adele said: “I know this award has changed, but I love being a woman and a female artist!”

Some online critics described Adele as a TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist) for her comment. I’m inclined to read this as a woman celebrating a win within an industry that has been dominated by men for decades. In this moment of celebration, I reckon transphobia was the last thing on her mind.

Read More



