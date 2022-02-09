| 4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

If you’d no trouble buying a house, don’t lecture those of us who can’t afford it

Kirstie Allsop is out of touch with her property comments Expand

Close

Kirstie Allsop is out of touch with her property comments

Kirstie Allsop is out of touch with her property comments

Kirstie Allsop is out of touch with her property comments

Tanya Sweeney

The numbers relating to the Irish housing crisis make for a fairly bleak picture. According to new figures released by Threshold this week, a fifth of Irish tenants spent more than 40pc of their income on rent. A tenth spent more than 60pc of their income on rent.

On Twitter this week, a user posted: “One of the houses I was outbid on is now up for rent on Daft for three times what my monthly mortgage repayment would have been.”

Most Watched

Privacy