If we’re to consider a united Ireland, politicians on both sides of the Border need to outline the benefits clearly

In 1912, my great-grandfather, John Joe Hall, signed the Ulster Covenant, opposing Home Rule. He had good reason to do so. As a Presbyterian farmer from Cavan, he feared a Catholic, independent state. Looking back, I can understand his concerns.

He would have worried about the competence of a new, inexperienced government with limited resources, coupled with concerns that his children may have lost opportunities for education and job prospects in a Catholic-majority religious state, with no connection to Britain.

As partition loomed in 1922, he would surely have feared for his personal safety and that of his family on the wrong side of the Border. Could he continue to farm his land that his ancestors had farmed for hundreds of years or was he at risk of losing all?

I grew up less than 10 kilometres from the Border with Fermanagh and Northern Ireland. One hundred years on from independence, thankfully I can say that my great-grandfather’s fears have not transpired.

But as the prospect of a united Ireland looms again, many Ulster

Protestants today have fears similar to my great-grandfather more than a century ago. The onus is on politicians north and south of the Border who seek a united Ireland to create a positive case to appeal to Ulster Protestants. Indeed, there is a strong case to be made for why Catholics and Protestants would be economically and socially better off as part of an inclusive, progressive united Ireland.

Economically, the Irish state has outperformed. The six counties of Northern Ireland accounted for 80pc of the industrial output of Ireland when my great-grandfather signed the covenant. Now, the opposite is the case, where the Republic produces almost 30 times the amount of exports as the North today. Disposable incomes are 12pc higher in the south, while GNI (gross national income) per capita in the south is 1.9 times the North. Society is also more equal in the Republic, with 1.5 times more people living in poverty in the North versus the Republic.

The mismanagement of the North’s economy over the last 100 years has been a tragedy. Of course, the Troubles had a huge impact on Northern Ireland in this regard. Young people in Northern Ireland are two to three times more likely to leave school early. It costs one-third less to attend third-level education in the Republic.

There are just 60 places in Northern Irish universities for every 100 university applicants. As a result, over 17,000 university students a year leave Northern Ireland to study in Britain, with two-thirds staying there.

Similar to the Republic, Northern Ireland is in the midst of a housing crisis, with demand far outstripping supply. Analysis in 2018 found that £7.1bn of UK investment was needed to improve the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s 85,000 existing homes over the next 30 years.

The Republic of Ireland is a pluralist society. Religious and ethnic identity is important and cherished, but it doesn’t define, constrain or divide its citizens.

The young Irish state took time to build its confidence and made many mistakes. However, the Constitution and robust institutions have created an Irish polity that looks like a rock of stability compared to our neighbours in the UK.

Healthcare is often cited as a reason for Northern Irish people to stay within the UK with its cherished NHS. However, facts don’t entirely support the view that the NHS trumps the HSE. In the Republic, life expectancy is higher, and infant mortality is lower than in the North.

Between 2017 and 2021, the proportion of people on day and inpatient waiting lists for more than one year increased to 20pc in Ireland versus 60pc in Northern Ireland. A 2018 Lancet study shows Irish healthcare ranking 11th globally for access and quality versus 23rd for the UK.

We need to scrutinise health outcomes very closely before making an assessment that one service outperforms the other. A united Ireland must draw on the strong points of both jurisdictions and ensure that care is not diminished but is enhanced from the current situation.

My brother’s farm in Cavan faces a brighter outlook within the EU and Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), while farmers 10km in the North look with trepidation on whatever new agricultural regime will emerge post Brexit. The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill threatens Northern Irish farmers’ access to the EU market in the short term, but the longer term looks even more uncertain.

To appeal to the middle ground and the broader unionist community, it is necessary for political parties north and south to make the case that joining Ireland will deliver better social, economic, educational and healthcare opportunities for the people of the North, that a united Ireland will be a safe place for Protestants, and their culture and heritage will be accepted and protected.

Lorraine Hall is a Fine Gael councillor for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown