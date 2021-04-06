If we’re ‘all in this together’, why is Covid-shaming often targeted at female stars?

‘We’re all in this together” has long been the mantra of the pandemic — but who are they kidding? The fractures in Covid community spirit are now giant, canyon-sized cracks with a sense of ‘us’ and ‘them’ spread across myriad platforms.

We are now a nation of happy golfers versus furious parents trying to shoehorn their kids’ feet into too-small shoes; elite athletes versus people who just want to get their fringe trimmed; mass-goers versus would-be cafe goers.

The levels of whataboutery online has now reached epic proportions. “Why can so and so meet their granny outdoors, when I can’t see MY granny because she lives 22km away, even though MY granny has been vaccinated and HIS granny hasn’t?”

Much of the rage is understandable. I can’t imagine how awful it must feel to see vast groups thoughtlessly gathering on river banks for drinks while you’re struggling to organise a family funeral that can accommodate just 25 mourners.

Or to find out that, yes, of course you can go to the zoo and mix with potentially hundreds of unknown families, but it’s still not OK to have a small birthday party in your own home for a young child who just wants to have his mates round.

I’ve seen heartbroken restaurateurs posting online that they’re gutted they’ve been prevented from even selling takeaway coffees while pop-up stands nearby do a roaring trade.

I can’t imagine the bitterness, resentment and heartache some business owners are feeling as they watch other industries open up while their own premises remain shut.

My heart goes out to everyone who has been patiently abiding by the rules and ‘doing more’ while others, including those in public office, flagrantly do significantly less than they could or should to get us through this crisis.

Oh no, we are most certainly not all in this together — especially when it comes to Covid and gender. Research has shown that women are twice as likely to have experienced mental health problems in lockdown when compared to men. Eight in 10 women say their caring responsibilities have increased over the past year.

During Covid, women are more likely to become unemployed, experience domestic abuse, more likely to be healthcare workers affected by increased work-pressures, stresses and strains.

In the grand scheme of things, it might seem like a trivial issue, but even when it comes to online judgement over lockdown infringements, women have tended to fare worse than men during the pandemic.

Off the top of my head I can think of a whole rake of famous women who’ve felt compelled to defend themselves publicly for Covid-related transgressions. Síle Seoige having to explain her reasons for travelling to see her parents for the first time in months, a whole day before technically being allowed to do so. Vogue Williams taking to her Instagram page to explain a foreign trip she’d returned from was a long-standing work arrangement.

In the UK, presenter Amanda Holden was all but dragged over hot coals for making an emergency trip from London to Cornwall after receiving a distressed phone call from her stepfather. Newsreader Kay Burley was suspended for six months after breaching Covid regulations.

Are all the male celebrities patiently sitting at home watching Netflix and tending to their sourdough starters? Are they heck. But I can’t reel off the same list of names of offenders. Perhaps because when men break the rules, they know that they’re unlikely to face the same level of ire as they would if they were women.

Right at the heart of it is a sheer lack of women’s voices being heard at decision-making level. We’re the ones watching at home, juggling the bulk of home-schooling with work while men stand at podiums and tell us it’s safe to go golfing again.

We’ve never been on a level playing field when it comes to gender but the impact of the last year has exposed this once and for all.

So don’t tell us we’re all in this together because we’re not, and we never were.

Escape to Gilead..

I’ve been getting through lockdown with a lot of disaster movie viewing and a heavy dose of crime drama — when things are bad, I find there’s nothing like a few gory murders or a nice extinction level event to put things into perspective.

So of course I offered up a solid ‘Blessed be!’ when I saw that the horror-scape of Gilead is due to make a return. Season four of Emmy Award-winning show The Handmaid’s Tale launches on Hulu later this month, with the fate of June (Elisabeth Moss) and co having been suspended in time now for almost two years, thanks to delays in filming due to the pandemic.

Will Aunt Lydia catch up with her handmaids? What’s Nick doing back? Are the Commander and his wife going to return?

The trailer offered a tantalising glimpse of what’s to come. With all the mask-wearing, curtailed freedom of movement and oppression of women, at least watching The Handmaid’s Tale will offer a nice escape from the norm.

New awards let fashionistas shine

There was some serious creativity on show at Sunday’s SAG Awards, from a glamorously-gowned Kerry Washington taking a plunge in her pool, to Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire bouncing on her bed in a suit and sneakers.

The home-styled photo shoots saw stars like Helen Mirren and Nicole Kidman take their sense of style to a whole new level, leaving me wondering if perhaps the old awards show format has lost its edge? Thanks to the pandemic, our most fashion-forward stars have been able to step away from the confines of the traditional red carpet – and it’s opened up a whole new catwalk.