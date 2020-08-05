Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, has said we should not attribute blame to any particular group for the resurgence of Covid, but there are individuals who are flouting the rules and putting those they encounter in danger.

For the first time since lockdown eased, I got a train from Dublin to Cork at the weekend. While the vast majority of people in the carriage were wearing face coverings, a fit-looking middle-aged woman who sat directly behind me was not.

Not content with flouting Covid regulations, she then ignored social etiquette by spending the entire journey roaring down her mobile phone - ensuring the droplets that emerged from her mouth travelled as far from her as possible.

A ticket inspector who checked tickets didn't seem to care that she wasn't wearing a mask but, given I was going to Cork to visit my elderly parents and was about to spend nearly three hours in the vicinity of this woman, I certainly did.

It was not possible to sit elsewhere as the train was busy, and I did not want to say anything to the woman and risk her wrath. If passengers on public transport - particularly those going on relatively lengthy journeys - refuse to wear a mask, they should be kicked off.

This is not rocket science. In fact, it's the law. Since July 13, those who decline to wear a face covering on public transport are committing an offence, punishable with a jail sentence of up to six months or a €2,500 fine. Perhaps if some of those who are not wearing face coverings on trains or buses were handed hefty fines, others would be more eager to comply.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny told the Irish Independent yesterday that their employees "engage with customers" to ensure compliance. He noted that 90pc to 95pc of passengers are wearing masks, while some people have medical conditions which exempt them.

However, Mr Kenny also confirmed that just seven people have been ejected from trains since the regulations became law - a decidedly paltry number given that thousands of people are now travelling on trains every day.

In the last number of weeks, we have seen how easy it is for Covid to regain a foothold in communities, with transmission increasing to alarming levels. After a surge in reported confirmed cases last week, the five-day average is now 53 - almost three times as many as on July 15, when the Government postponed the ­reopening of pubs.

We all know what we need to do to protect ourselves, and each other, from the virus. We need to wear face coverings in certain settings, maintain social distancing and ensure our hand hygiene is good.

Failing to wear a face covering on public transport needs to become as socially frowned upon as picking your nose so that slow learners, who refuse to act conscientiously, are shamed into abiding by the regulations.

Many of us also need lessons in the correct way to wear a face covering. Wearing your mask around your neck is as useful as strapping a condom to your head. It does absolutely nothing to prevent the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, those who persist in wearing a mask with their noses hanging out are also rendering it almost useless.

Is it really that difficult to cover both your mouth and nose for a brief amount of time in order to stop the spread of a deadly virus? If doctors and nurses can wear full Personal Protective Equipment while they treat desperately sick patients during 12-hour shifts, you can wear a mask over your mouth and nose for 20 minutes on the bus.

Given there is no legislation that criminalises house parties, those who engage in this risky behaviour should also be socially shamed. When pictures and videos of these parties are uploaded to social media, those who comment need to point out how irresponsible these gatherings are and how much danger they pose for vulnerable members of our communities.

There has been much talk about the threat posed by those travelling from hotspots, and clearly this is a risk that needs to be better managed, but turning tourists into bogeymen absolves the rest of us of responsibility for our own inadequate behaviour.

So-called wet pubs - that don't serve food - are another handy whipping boy when it comes to the transmission of the disease, but if businesses can demonstrate that they can operate within the guidelines then it is time for them to open.

Having a meal with your drink doesn't protect you from Covid. It is the behaviour you engage in while you are outside your home, in these premises, that protects you - and others. The owners of bars and restaurants need to have a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who disregards the rules and endangers their customers.

Since the start of this crisis, the government's consistent message has been "we are all in this together", but that saccharine mantra needs to be more than just a cosy slogan. Clearly, some of us are abiding by the rules and others are not.

If those on social welfare or low wages are finding it difficult to find the money to purchase face coverings, which can be expensive, then the Government should find a way to ease this burden with, perhaps, a scheme akin to the fuel allowance. However, those who are wilfully ignoring Covid guidelines should be denied access to trains and buses until they are ready to comply.

If we ever want to get back to, and retain, a semblance of normality, then the Government must work hard to manage risks at ports and airports and ensure that workplaces are complying with guidelines and can safely operate.

But responsibility doesn't start and end with the Government. We all have a role in stopping the spread of this virus. It's time that some of us took that responsibility seriously and did a lot more.