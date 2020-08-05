| 17.4°C Dublin

If 'we're all in this together', then all of us need to take that responsibility seriously

Colette Browne

Not to be sneezed at: A man walks past an illustration of a virus outside a science centre in Oldham in Britain. PHOTO: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE Expand

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, has said we should not attribute blame to any particular group for the resurgence of Covid, but there are individuals who are flouting the rules and putting those they encounter in danger.

For the first time since lockdown eased, I got a train from Dublin to Cork at the weekend. While the vast majority of people in the carriage were wearing face coverings, a fit-looking middle-aged woman who sat directly behind me was not.

Not content with flouting Covid regulations, she then ignored social etiquette by spending the entire journey roaring down her mobile phone - ensuring the droplets that emerged from her mouth travelled as far from her as possible.