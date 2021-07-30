| 13.3°C Dublin

If we can hire Katherine Zappone as an envoy, why not go the whole hog and make Bono, Imelda May and Brian O’Driscoll ambassadors?

John Downing

Ireland Inc’s global fame could be boosted by some stellar names

Imelda May for ambassador? Photo: David Conachy Expand

The very undiplomatic Ambrose Bierce has defined diplomacy as: “The patriotic art of lying for one’s country.”

About 250 years before Mr Bierce’s acerbic definition in his 1911 Devil’s Dictionary, a renowned English diplomat, Henry Wotton, had the same idea. “A diplomat is an honest man sent abroad to lie and intrigue for the benefit of his country,” he wrote.

The good men and women of the Irish Foreign Affairs Department, who staff Ireland’s 57 embassies and 109 consulates across the globe, can sit down for a few minutes now.

