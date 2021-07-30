If we can hire Katherine Zappone as an envoy, why not go the whole hog and make Bono, Imelda May and Brian O’Driscoll ambassadors?

The very undiplomatic Ambrose Bierce has defined diplomacy as: “The patriotic art of lying for one’s country.”

About 250 years before Mr Bierce’s acerbic definition in his 1911 Devil’s Dictionary, a renowned English diplomat, Henry Wotton, had the same idea. “A diplomat is an honest man sent abroad to lie and intrigue for the benefit of his country,” he wrote.

The good men and women of the Irish Foreign Affairs Department, who staff Ireland’s 57 embassies and 109 consulates across the globe, can sit down for a few minutes now.

Most of us know diplomacy is a strange realm that puts a wide range of demands on the diplomats, and total lies are hard to sustain these days.

Take, for example, Ireland’s embassy in France. Its official location is often given as Avenue Foch, one of Paris’s most splendid boulevards and just around the corner from the famed Avenue des Champs-Élysées.

The postal address and main entry point is, however, number 4 Rue Rude – and yes, that does translate as Rude Street. It could be a metaphor for the job of ambassador, which sometimes looks and really is glamorous and exciting, but also involves hours of tedium and hard slog.

And yes, since it is summer, we have taken the scenic route to some other issues arising from the disastrous government handling of appointing former Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone as a special Irish envoy on freedom of expression to the United Nations.

Read More

The other raft of diplomatic appointments includes that of current Secretary General to the Government, Martin Fraser, to become Ireland’s ambassador to London. That appointment went well, but it was unusual as he is not a career diplomat and served only briefly in Foreign Affairs.

But such cross-departmental appointments to head an Irish embassy are not without precedent and do show a genuine loosening up of the civil service. Two of Ireland’s most senior ambassadors at present, Ann Derwin in China and Eoin O’Leary in Austria, spent the bulk of their public service careers in departments other than Foreign Affairs.

Most of us will agree it is “a good thing” to take a broader view of ambassadorial roles, but it begs a question: Why not go a little further and appoint Ireland’s international celebrities to the posts of ambassador? Try Bono, Imelda May and/or Brian O’Driscoll, aka BOD.

Right enough, this is not a new idea, but one which recurs, rather like talk of hiring Michael O’Leary to run our hospitals. Michael O’Leary? Now he could make a great ambassador.

Out with extravagant Ferrero Rochers and in with a pack or two of Haribos. Reception scratch cards with zany prizes – and then watch those embassy costs tumble.

But I digress: the idea of amateur ambassadors to head embassies staffed by professional diplomats is largely how the USA does things, although we must admit the Mr Ambassador gig is often a pay-off for election fundraising and contributing.

Still, the principle is already established. If you can go beyond the department, you can recruit farther afield and beyond the confines of the civil service – all for the good of Ireland Inc’s global fame.