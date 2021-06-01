| 10.1°C Dublin

If we are winning the ‘war on Covid’, we need to think about what the ‘peace’ is going to look like

Ian O'Doherty

After 15 months of pandemic measures, people have realised there is more to life than spending long periods of time sitting in traffic on the commute to work. There's little appetite to get back to the old ways of doing things. Photo: iStock/PA Expand
Well, I got my first Pfizer jab in the Aviva last Friday and it was a most unusual Irish experience. By that, I mean that it was quick, efficient, professional and prompt. In fact, it was such a departure from the usual Irish experience that I was even called in early, didn’t have to queue, and after the 15-minute waiting period following the jab, I was out the door.

The left arm felt a bit sore the next day, as if I had shipped a heavy tackle in a match but that mild discomfort was nothing compared to the relief I felt after receiving my first dose. 

Remarkably, and contrary to the lunatic ramblings of the anti-vaxxer movement, I haven’t – so far, at least – developed an unhealthy obsession with 5G or become convinced that I need to start buying more of Bill Gates’s computers.

