If we are winning the ‘war on Covid’, we need to think about what the ‘peace’ is going to look like

Well, I got my first Pfizer jab in the Aviva last Friday and it was a most unusual Irish experience. By that, I mean that it was quick, efficient, professional and prompt. In fact, it was such a departure from the usual Irish experience that I was even called in early, didn’t have to queue, and after the 15-minute waiting period following the jab, I was out the door.

The left arm felt a bit sore the next day, as if I had shipped a heavy tackle in a match but that mild discomfort was nothing compared to the relief I felt after receiving my first dose.

Remarkably, and contrary to the lunatic ramblings of the anti-vaxxer movement, I haven’t – so far, at least – developed an unhealthy obsession with 5G or become convinced that I need to start buying more of Bill Gates’s computers.

I must admit, Friday’s painless, smoothly run operation was rather different to the one I experienced in the Aviva this time last year. On that occasion, the son of a friend of mine had contracted Covid (it’s not just the oldies who are vulnerable, my mate’s son is a fit and healthy twenty-something) and I was caught up in the contact dragnet. After a week of increasingly irritated calls to the HSE, I eventually got an appointment for a swab in the temporary Army testing centre which had been set up in the stadium. In fairness, the soldiers administering the swabs were great at their job and no fault could ever be laid at their door.

But by the time I left the Aviva that day – also a Friday, now that I think of it – I was in a rather downcast mood.

The stadium’s car park had been turned into what felt like a giant bio-lab; large white tents filled all the available space and the atmosphere was glum. You didn’t have to be aware of Stephen King’s The Stand to get a shiver up your spine at the sight of soldiers, even Irish soldiers, corralling people into testing centres.

To further compound my sense of unease at the way we were handling the issue back then, I returned home after getting the swab to receive a call from the HSE confirming my appointment – for the following week. That was the way things were 12 months ago – a health authority that was consistently dropping the ball and getting things mixed up. But everyone was playing catch-up at that stage. What I discovered the other day was that, on the issue of vaccines at least, we seem to have caught up.

In another departure from this time last year, I even met that friend for a celebratory takeaway beer in Dame Lane. The first time this year to meet someone for a beer and it felt glorious. Yes, I had sworn that I would wait until the pubs were fully open. But it’s not every day that you receive a potentially life-saving vaccine and my mate, who has now received both of his jabs, was desperate to meet up – as he admitted, he had hoped he’d find me whimpering with the pain as I nursed my bruised arm.

I decided to classify those two Friday lunchtime pints as journalistic research – were the people socially distancing? Were they being sensible? They were. My libertarian friend even remarked that this is what happens when you treat people like adults – they will behave like adults.

Then came Saturday and Sunday night, when people flocked into town to party like it was 1999. There has been much predictable outrage about the mess and potential dangers of large crowds gathering together, but what did people expect? With no toilets and an insufficient number of bins, large crowds are always to create an unholy mess.

We have all been cooped up for more than a year, but there are different levels of being cooped up. For someone like me, who is fortunate enough to have a house with a back garden, it has all been an immense pain in the backside, but a manageable one. If I was in my 20s and stuck in an apartment somewhere, I genuinely don’t know how I would have reacted – but I’m pretty sure I would have been one of those kids on South William Street – although the reports of two men caught on camera dancing while undressed certainly grabbed my attention. I hate to be Captain Killjoy but surely it was still too cold to be engaged in naked street dancing? Maybe I really am just getting old.

There is an undeniable, potentially erroneous, view that we are winning the ‘war on Covid’.

But let’s say we do win the war? What will the peace look like? One thing’s for sure – the workplace has changed beyond recognition and the old model is never coming back. People of all ages, but particularly the younger generations, have now realised that there is more to life than spending half your day stuck in traffic as you commute to and from work. Those who can work remotely won’t be in any rush to go back to old ways of doing things.

One friend of mine has been living in Clare with her boyfriend while she continues to work for her Dublin-based company. She’s in no hurry to rush back to the daily grind.

I’ve even heard of a bunch of a young fellas who are moving to London but will be able to continue their duties via Skype and email. That’s a scenario which only 18 months ago would have seemed completely surreal. But this has been 15 months of non-stop surreal, garnished by occasional moments of outright panic and despair, so we’ve almost become used to the idea of everything changing in a post-Covid landscape. Some bosses will be happy to cut down on office space. Others will insist that employees return. It’s too early to tell, but it’s quite possible that the balance of power between bosses and workers has shifted on its axis.

But if I have one quibble over my experience getting the jab on Friday?

Well, I would have liked a lollipop afterwards for being such a brave little soldier. Ah well, I guess they have other things on their minds.