If we are to recover from economic chaos, we need to get more women back to work

Colette Browne

Women were already at a disadvantage in the workforce when this crisis started – now things have gotten worse

Urgent: The stress caused by trying to do it all – educate and care for children while continuing a relentless work schedule – is causing many women to burn out. Photo posed

Urgent: The stress caused by trying to do it all – educate and care for children while continuing a relentless work schedule – is causing many women to burn out. Photo posed

It took the women’s movement decades to increase female participation in the labour force, but mere months for Covid to decimate that progress.

Nowhere is this more evident than the United States. Throughout 2020, American women lost more than five million jobs. Meanwhile, as of last week, 2.3 million women had left the labour force entirely, meaning they are no longer looking for work, putting labour force participation at 57pc – a 33-year low. The job-loss figures for December were particularly stark. Of the 156,000 jobs lost to the economy that month, women accounted for 100pc of the losses. Every single one.

Women are over-represented in job-loss figures in this country too. The last Labour Force Survey, published by the Central Statistics Office in November, found those most likely to have lost their jobs were “young, low-skilled, female and previously in part-time employment”. While male unemployment increased by 23pc throughout the year, there was a whopping 53.8pc increase in female unemployment during the same time.

