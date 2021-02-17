If we are to recover from economic chaos, we need to get more women back to work

It took the women’s movement decades to increase female participation in the labour force, but mere months for Covid to decimate that progress.

Nowhere is this more evident than the United States. Throughout 2020, American women lost more than five million jobs. Meanwhile, as of last week, 2.3 million women had left the labour force entirely, meaning they are no longer looking for work, putting labour force participation at 57pc – a 33-year low. The job-loss figures for December were particularly stark. Of the 156,000 jobs lost to the economy that month, women accounted for 100pc of the losses. Every single one.

Women are over-represented in job-loss figures in this country too. The last Labour Force Survey, published by the Central Statistics Office in November, found those most likely to have lost their jobs were “young, low-skilled, female and previously in part-time employment”. While male unemployment increased by 23pc throughout the year, there was a whopping 53.8pc increase in female unemployment during the same time.

The same trend is reflected in a study published by the IMF in December which found “demand for jobs for women has fallen disproportionately more than for men”. Covid has created a perfect storm when it comes to dismantling women’s opportunities in the workplace. The jobs crisis it engendered has most impacted sectors where women are over-represented – tourism, hospitality, food services and retail – while the closure of schools has forced many to abandon jobs and care for children.

The situation in Ireland is especially alarming as we were already operating from a low base. In 2018, the IMF warned that “Ireland’s gender employment gap is above that of its peers” and said “attention should be given to providing affordable childcare, reducing high second-earner marginal tax rates and eliminating gender pay gaps”. Dublin Chamber reiterated this point in a position paper published in October. It noted that while women in Ireland were more likely than men to have a third-level qualification, 42pc compared to 36pc, there was a 10pc differential in male and female labour force participation rates, 74.6pc versus 63.7pc.

“It is likely that due to public policy, (female) talent with the benefit of third-level education is being lost from the labour pool,” it said.

Women were already at a disadvantage when this crisis started. The pandemic has merely exacerbated deeply engrained structural inequalities which saw women disproportionately consigned to relatively low-paid precarious or part-time work. The big question now is, what is the Government going to do about it?

The immediate and most pressing concern, for many women, is childcare – or its absence. Remote working, for those who have young children, is an oxymoron. It is impossible to juggle a full-time job, done from home, while simultaneously caring for small children.

Even in two-parent households, it remains the case that responsibility for care-giving falls disproportionately on women. The stress caused by trying to do it all – educate and care for children while continuing a relentless work schedule – is causing many women to burn out. Research from Maynooth University, published in January, found women were suffering psychological distress and redefining family roles in the wake of the Covid upheaval on their lives. A separate study, from Deloitte, found 70pc of women who were negatively impacted by Covid were fearful the pandemic has prevented, or will prevent, progress in their jobs. Taking time out to care for children comes with a cost – a heavy financial one. It can impact on salary expectation, career progression and mobility in the job market. In short, Covid could result in the gender pay gap imminently widening into an enormous chasm.

It is imperative the Government charts out a realistic plan to reopen schools, and childcare, that will ensure that, this time, those services remain open. Working women cannot endure any more false dawns. When these services are reopened, attention needs to turn to the high cost of childcare, which urgently needs to be addressed. On average, working parents in Ireland fork out a fifth of their monthly net salary on childcare – four times the proportion paid by parents in Sweden. Perhaps that is the reason 40pc of working mothers with two children are in part-time jobs, compared to just 9pc of men. In fact, the more children a man has, the less likely he is to work part-time, a situation that is reversed for women.

When childcare is addressed, the allure of remote working will be far greater. Research carried out by the Enterprise Department in October found 94pc of respondents would like to work remotely after the crisis. To that end, the Government has promised to legislate for a legal right to request the ability to work from home. However, it has remained vague on whether employers will be compelled to accept these requests – or the extent of any exemptions employers will be allowed to avail of.

If a legal right to work remotely is introduced, it must be a meaningful right, without a long list of exceptions, to make a real difference to people’s working lives.

We know Covid, as well as being a public health disaster, has been an economic catastrophe, destroying entire industries in a matter of weeks, while revolutionising work practices in other sectors. There has been so much generalised chaos, there is a danger the disproportionate damage caused to women’s employment prospects will be overlooked by policymakers. That would be a mistake.

According to economist John Fitzgerald, one third of the economic benefit of the Celtic Tiger came from increased female participation in the workforce. In order for the economy to recover from Covid, we need women to feel empowered to work. That won’t happen without the Government acknowledging the problem and addressing it.