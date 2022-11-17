| 5°C Dublin

If this country keeps talking about Vicky Phelan forever, we’ll still never know the true scale of what she did for other people

Ellen Coyne

I have been thinking a lot this week about Vicky Phelan’s time. Like a lush oak quietly, gradually losing one little leaf at a time, we woke up one day to the shock of finding it bare and gone.

A mother, who knew that she was being robbed of infinite precious memories not yet made, her time was dear to her. Vicky Phelan tried everything she could to beg, steal and borrow more months and years, moments and minutes. But for a woman who had to work so hard to stay just a little longer, she gave so much of her time to others with the generosity of someone who had a lifetime left to go.

