If this country keeps talking about Vicky Phelan forever, we’ll still never know the true scale of what she did for other people

I have been thinking a lot this week about Vicky Phelan’s time. Like a lush oak quietly, gradually losing one little leaf at a time, we woke up one day to the shock of finding it bare and gone.

A mother, who knew that she was being robbed of infinite precious memories not yet made, her time was dear to her. Vicky Phelan tried everything she could to beg, steal and borrow more months and years, moments and minutes. But for a woman who had to work so hard to stay just a little longer, she gave so much of her time to others with the generosity of someone who had a lifetime left to go.

There will have been people all over the country this week who sat down to read, once again, a message that they got from Vicky Phelan. A patient’s champion, it is no surprise that many people who felt wounded by a health service that could seem cold and uncaring would be drawn to someone so warm, kind, righteous and brilliant. Perfect strangers would write to Vicky Phelan all the time, asking her for help. A few years ago, she told me how the volume of emails and messages was such that she had started to set one day aside every week to read and respond to as many as she could.

A lot of these people were, like her, terminally ill. With time on her mind, she worked out her own little system where she would prioritise responding to those who didn’t have much of it left. Imagine that? One woman, in front of her computer or her phone, trying to triage the prayers and pleas of desperate strangers.

I am convinced that if this country keeps talking about Vicky forever — and I hope that we do — we’ll still never know the true scale of what that woman did for other people

As someone who had learned to advocate for herself the hard way, she wanted to share the wealth of her knowledge and know-how. She’d tell people about this clinical trial, that support group. All the while, she was burdened by the upset and the anger of reading first-hand just how many people needed help.

“A lot of them are terminally ill people; not given options, not given hope,” Vicky had said at the time.

“It’s terrible, isn’t it? When you think about it, that these people feel that the only person who can help them is me. I mean, what does that say about our country?”

She described, with real pain, how she had twice written responses that people never got to read. The loved ones of patients had replied instead, explaining that the person who had originally written to Vicky had since passed away. I am convinced that if this country keeps talking about Vicky forever — and I hope that we do — we’ll still never know the true scale of what that woman did for other people.

There were so many things that made Vicky Phelan extraordinary. She was vibrant and brilliant. As Ryan Tubridy described her this week, she was someone who was too alive to die. The whole country adored her, and she refused to let that change her. She was an incredibly articulate and brilliant communicator, someone who never asked to be a campaigner but was one of the best ones the nation has ever seen. For the sake of her legacy, and the sake of her family and others, we must make sure that some things about Vicky Phelan stay extraordinary for very good reason.

We have had such an embarrassment of brilliant women and their families giving their finite precious time to this country over the last number of years. The late Lynsey Bennett, Ruth Morrissey and Emma Mhic Mhathúna, and bereaved husbands and partners like Stephen Teap, have all, like Vicky, given so much to a State that stole from them. There are simply too many heartbroken people in Ireland who have, out of their own goodness, made fixing the faults of this country their own responsibility.

Vicky Phelan did not like the power that publicity has over this country’s health service and its politicians. She took a dim view of the fact that the HSE and the Government seemed to respond faster and better to patients with high profiles. Far too often in Ireland, change seems to only follow someone making their pain public.

So it should be extraordinary to have a sick woman sitting in front of a computer, trying to help all these people all on her own, becoming her own micro health service. We cannot afford to let that become more ordinary. It’s unfair to make those who have been the most adversely affected by a flawed health service the saviours of it.

There are a lot of us who would have gone through what Vicky Phelan did and just turned in on ourselves. We would have felt that we had been through enough, that a public fight for reform was too much — and that’s fair, and that’s right. But as we are all grateful to know, there will sometimes be rare-diamond people like Vicky Phelan in the world who are just too good, and who simply won’t be able to live with not doing something about the wrong that they’ve seen.

We have to make sure that we don’t allow the Vicky Phelans of the world to keep fixing everything for us. There are plenty of people in powerful, well-paid positions who should be doing that instead. When the malfunctioning arms of the State take so much already from kind and good people, it’s so wrong to take their precious time too.

