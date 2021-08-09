If they can do it in the five-star hotels in Dublin, why can’t we do it everywhere?

My local pub down home in Offaly was busy last night hosting ‘The Merrion Session’ in its newly redesigned beer garden.

Usually such gatherings on a Sunday night are reserved for bank holiday weekends – but after nearly 18 months of closure why not?

If they can do it in the five-star hotels in Dublin, why can’t people do it down in Ferbane and Moate and Thurles and wherever you are yourself?

The Government never intended for country pubs to be hosting hooleys this summer, but Leo Varadkar’s false start has effectively signalled the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Read More

Of course, it’s far from over. Gleesons in Ferbane hasn’t opened its indoor bar yet because of the challenge posed by social distancing rules.

We know the Delta variant is still very present in every county. And most companies are still only in the planning phase of ‘back to office’.

However, Mr Varadkar literally changed what we view as acceptable in our day-to-day lives. Rather than measuring our decisions against the latest daily Covid case numbers, many people are now making assessments based on what 200 people at a party might do.

By failing to admit he did wrong, the Tánaiste has moved the goalposts in a much bigger way than the Golfgate dinner did.

Last August, Dara Calleary was quick to do a mea culpa amid fears that event could undermine public compliance with the Covid restrictions.

In brutal political terms, Mr Calleary was disposal. Within 24 hours it became clear the Fianna Fáil TD would have to resign as agriculture minister and he accepted his fate with some grace.

Ultimately, the evidence of punishment helped ensure Golfgate didn’t overly impact public behaviour.

It took Leo Varadkar more than 48 hours to tell us that he “probably” let his guard down at the Merrion Hotel but “probably” didn’t breach the guidelines.

He expressed regret for attending Katherine Zappone’s event and that news of it on the front page of the Irish Independent had caused controversy.

Mr Varadkar said “sorry to the hospitality industry in particular” but also “to any members of the public who are confused about what the rules are”.

The apology was somewhat confusing in its own right, though. He went on to inform us “very clearly that the event was not in breach of the Government regulations in place at the time which allow for outdoor gatherings of over 200”.

Unlike the rest of the country, Mr Varadkar says he knew this at the time. In fact, he treble checked with Ms Zappone and the manager of the hotel.

Conveniently, the Attorney General also made the highly unusual step of confirming the Tánaiste did nothing wrong. All of which begs the question – what was he apologising for?

Back in the real world, nobody believed such events were allowed, or at the very least that they were within the spirit of the Government messaging.

Whether by intention or accident, Mr Varadkar has blamed Fáilte Ireland for his mess. He has suggested they didn’t draw up coherent guidelines. But that ignores that fact that officials from the Department of Health, Department of the Taoiseach and Department of Tourism are all involved in drafting those regulations.

Most ministers are now on holiday. They would have hoped the country would be enjoying a heatwave high followed by an Olympic bonus. And the only real Covid news would be focused on pictures of young people taking up the vaccine.

Instead the Government is dealing with the biggest crisis since its foundation, which is some achievement given the Coalition’s ability to wrong-foot itself.

The problems are starkest within Fine Gael, where aside from the damage to Mr Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, there is a bitter feud emerging with another minister who they believe leaked news of the Zappone appointment in the first place.

Nobody in the party seems sure about how to get out of ‘damage control’.

As a result, don’t expect to see or hear the Tánaiste on the airwaves anytime soon even though there are still plenty of questions to be asked.

For example, he spoke with the ex-minister at the event even though it was six to a table. Does that mean there was mingling? Mingling is definitely not allowed under the guidelines.

And does he genuinely believe 200 strangers in a beer garden with lots of alcohol will be more conscious of hygiene than a handful of close family members at a first communion party?

It’s not time for Fine Gael to panic but they could do with some ‘blue sky thinking’. As for Katherine Zappone, she’s back in New York. But she was the toast of beer gardens around Ireland over the weekend.