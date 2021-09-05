If the Government suddenly looks brave, it’s because it has no other option

The letter to the minister said that while the outlook was broadly positive, and the level should be expected to plateau, there was still a great deal of uncertainty — and that the Government should be prepared for negative shocks that might see it rise again.

It sounds like a letter from chief medical officer Tony Holohan to the Minister for Health about Covid cases — but it isn’t. This is an ‘economic letter’ from the Central Bank published last week. It follows an earlier letter from Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf to the Minister for Finance about Ireland’s debt/GNI ratio, which said more or less the same thing.

The letter gives a hint as to why the Government is suddenly getting brave, announcing that almost all Covid-19 restrictions will be removed by October 22. It is not like the Government hadn’t received a letter from Tony Holohan recently, warning against the speedy removal of restrictions.

Last week saw the publication of Holohan’s 21-page letter, urging caution. He reported that “the epidemiological situation in Ireland indicates high incidence [of the virus] with an uncertain trajectory”. He warned that hospitalisations were continuing to increase, and that while it might start to plateau, the reopening of schools and higher education “poses a very substantial threat”.

It was a long, rambling letter, which included some suitably scary modelling, warning that the Government might have been slow to act.

Its central forecasts estimated that there could be between 5,000 and 7,500 cases per day by early October, and that there might be close to 1,800 in hospital, of which over 300 could be in ICU. Happily, in early September the case numbers are already lower than even the model’s optimistic scenario estimated.

Perhaps because even Nphet doesn’t believe its own modelling anymore, it gave the Government its blessing to remove restrictions once we wear masks, keep pushing vaccination rates upwards, and if people self-isolate when symptomatic. Still the government went further, faster, and announced that Nphet would soon cease to exist in its current form. It seemed to be taking back control!

One of the reasons is it has to. That other letter from a senior public servant has probably concentrated minds in government.

The country can no longer afford to pursue its ultra-cautious approach. Though the Central Bank governor approved of the economic supports introduced by government, his letter warns the Minister for Finance that there are other challenges facing the country — including an aging population, the need to finance the shift to digitalisation (including enabling people to work remotely), and the desire to move to a carbon-neutral economy.

Specifically, the Central Bank is worried that the public debt/GNI ratio is one of the highest in the developed world. The Government’s Summer Economic Statement suggested it is planning a deficit of €7.4bn in 2025, €6.6bn more than it had previously planned.

The CB expects and is seeing an economic rebound, especially as many households have apparently saved lots of money during the long periods of restrictions. This spending will help the economy grow. But Makhlouf warns that there are still restrictions preventing the economy from growing to its full potential.

Some of these are due to labour shortages in the building and hospitality sectors – but even in bars and restaurants, businesses are not allowed to fill their venues, and have early closing times. Unemployment at 12pc is still very high, and it will be next year before it falls to pre-pandemic levels.

But people aren’t necessarily going back to their old jobs. The post-pandemic economy will be structured differently, and many of the unemployed will need to be retrained.

The Government is not planning to curb spending, but the Central Bank warns there is still the potential for shocks. Interest rates have been low and stable for a remarkably long period. Many on the left argue that we shouldn’t worry about the public debt, because debt is cheap. But it may not always be cheap.

The left is also relaxed about spending because of the continued flow of corporation tax receipts. That too may stop, which would place a massive burden on the public finances. The Government is continuing to plan spending on the basis of high tax receipts and the low cost of servicing debt — but this letter might give it pause for thought.

Reining in spending, however, might cause a political crisis. If the Government chooses to listen to the Central Bank governor, it could put a clear left/right divide between it and the opposition. That would certainly suit Sinn Féin, but it would be awkward for the Greens – who have no happy memories of, and got no reward for doing the right thing during the last economic crisis.

Don’t expect the Government to slavishly respond to the Central Bank’s letters the way it did Nphet’s. It’s not politically possible.