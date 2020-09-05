If race-baiters get their own way, we'll all be living in ethnic boxes

Sometimes you just can't win. Ask Adele.

The singer has sold millions of records to people who think Ed Sheeran is a bit too edgy, but despite her fame and fortune, some people just won't cut her any slack.

The first controversy should have been nobody's business. But as we know in today's society, there is no such thing as private business.

On that occasion, she was proud to lose 7st.

Having admitted that she was dangerously overweight, she embarked on a rigorous regime of strict dieting and reading self-help books. It certainly worked for her and she was delighted to showcase her new, svelte look.

So, were people happy for her? Well, not quite. In fact, the loonies came out of the woodwork to accuse her of fat-shaming other people.

It was a bizarre state of affairs and one totally in keeping with today's air of weirdness - after all, you know you've gone down a rather strange rabbit hole when someone is condemned for the crime of losing weight.

But she blundered into an even bigger farrago this week when she posted a picture of herself marking what would normally be the Notting Hill carnival.

The annual festival celebrates Afro-Caribbean traditions and is popular with people of all races who enjoy the food and the music and the occasional riot.

Posing in a Jamaican-flag bikini, she took to Instagram with the caption: "Happy what would (normally) be Notting Hill my beloved London."

She also wore her hair in a style known as 'Bantu knots', which are traditionally associated with African culture.

Cue the immediate outrage - how dare a white woman wear something like that.

Yes, welcome to the word of cultural appropriation, our modern version of racial segregation, where everyone is expected to stay in their own lane.

One furious 'former fan' wrote: "If 2020 couldn't get any more bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for. This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic."

Of course, if anyone had written that 'all of the top black women in pop are problematic' they'd probably be up on a hate crime charge, but these are strange days.

It wasn't just the lunatics, either.

Various academics and journalists were quick to express their outrage at such a "problematic" decision.

One of them even claimed that Adele was "profiting from the enslavement of black people".

Huh? I just thought she was wearing a nice top to show off her new figure.

Accusations of cultural appropriation are nothing new, but they have become increasingly shrill and increasingly common.

I know several Irish chin-strokers who are absurdly angered by the idea of cultural appropriation as they like to claim that it's more white people stealing from black culture, but I've always doubted their sincerity.

Let's put it this way, we were all horrified when the young black, American dancer, Morgan Bullock, was trolled by Irish-Americans for posting a video of her doing some Irish dancing.

Frankly, she was brilliant, but the racists were quick to demand she stop 'stealing' Irish culture.

Those of us in Ireland saw Bullock's dance for what it was - a delightful tribute to our music, dance and culture.

So if we can see that Bullock was paying us a compliment - and she has been invited to appear with Riverdance when they play in her native Virginia - why can't others feel the same way when it's their culture which is being appreciated?

You could call it cultural protectionism. You could blame it on their own insecurity.

Personally, I prefer to call it what it really is - modern racism and bigotry dressed up as a woke philosophy.

Nobody owns a culture. Nobody. I love a lot of music from Mali. I became a fan of Zimbabwean guitar bands after visiting the country. I've always adored the music of the Sufi singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Is that a case of a white person somehow plundering from another culture?

We're heading towards a new era of racial disharmony, fuelled by various cranks and academics - frequently a distinction without a difference - who insist that only black people can enjoy traditionally black pursuits and whitey ain't allowed to go near them.

It's a horribly narrow-minded way of looking at life. We should all get out there and explore life's rich tapestry.

That's how we learn about each other. But if you're one of those who pursed their lips in disapproval at Adele's Jamaican outfit, then you're the problem.

Soaking up other cultures is part of the human condition.

If the race-baiters and hucksters get their way, we'll all be forced into our own tiny little ethnic box. And nobody wants to live in a world like that. Or do they?