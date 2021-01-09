I never heard of Nollaig na mBan growing up in Meath. To us, January 6 was the Epiphany, or Little Christmas, a significant feast day when we’d boil a second pudding and roast a second turkey.

Now it’s a super-trendy day of celebrations for women and prompted reminders that countries led by women have outperformed others controlling Covid19.

I feel sorry for Taiwan’s Prime Minister Tsai Ing-wen, who gets little of the attention heaped on New Zealand’s Jacinta Arden, despite her equal success in managing the pandemic. Alas, white faces are more media friendly than brown ones.

Still, credit where it is due – women leaders are doing a brilliant job all around the world, with one glaring exception: Northern Ireland.

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill have presided over consistently patchy governance and high rates of infection, ruining the narrative that women leaders are better. Particularly since autumn, Northern Ireland’s infection rates are so bad they are blamed for the high rates in our border counties.

It confirms two theories of mine. The first is that while I strongly support measures – including quotas – to get women into leadership positions, the mere presence of a woman is no guarantee of anything.

The second is that the Good Friday Agreement brought peace but little else. Peace was no mean prize but shouldn’t normalisation extend beyond the end of violence?

With polarised political parties still trapped in their identities, unable to see beyond tribalism, the consequence of their failure is more death. The cause may be incompetence not violence but people are still unnecessarily dying.

This failure is mostly the fault of immature politicians who cannot grow beyond their sectarianism. If Paisley and McGuinness could do business, why can’t Foster and O’Neill?

But I also wonder if the enforced power sharing structures contribute to Northern Ireland’s stunted politics.

If everyone gets into power in an artificial system, there’s no incentive to create policies that attract voters based on class or justice. It’s still about “Us and Them”, the very worst kind of politics.

It’s important we address this because as we have seen in the UK, US, Poland, Turkey and Hungary, that regression is not only possible but inevitable when you have bad leaders.

The evil twins of nationalism and religious fundamentalism can drag any democracy back to a primitive state.

As Sinn Féin goads unionists with talk of a border poll, while the DUP’s self-destructive role in supporting Brexit actually accelerated the possibility identity, in the 22 years since Good Friday, hasn’t gone away.

That’s the great tragedy of Brexit. The triumph of the European Union was the dilution of nationalism, dissolution of borders and expansion of our identity.

Read More

If the French, Germans and Lithuanians could be included in our sense of “Us”, and our in-group was widened to include hundreds of millions Europeans rather than four million Irish, that represented moral progress. This trajectory shouldn’t end until “Us” includes every human on the planet.

Meanwhile, across the Border, “Us” can’t include the person sitting across the table. Covid exposed the disaster of parochial Stormont politics.

I feel sorry for Robin Swann, the Ulster Unionist Health Minister, who has been banging his head off a wall as his entirely responsible recommendations were ignored.

The DUP has definitely been the worst; vetoing his proposals to extend restrictions in November. In common with their Brexiteer counterparts in the UK and Trumpists in the US, the likes of Sammy Wilson insist restrictions are too onerous to bear and play down the impact of Covid. Repeatedly spotted without a mask, he’s compared them to muzzles. But Foster can hardly disassociate herself from his behaviour when she vetoed Swann’s proposals.

The DUP’s other contribution is to dismiss any all-island strategy. As recently as December, Foster was tersely reminding us that Northern Ireland and the Republic are two different jurisdictions. Clearly that’s stating the obvious, but Covid recognises no borders and co-operation would help. What’s the point in us banning flights from the UK when buses were being laid on at Belfast Airport to bring returning emigrants to Dublin?

But Sinn Féin needn’t bask in any comfort that Sammy Wilson and Westminster incompetence can take all the blame.

Rows over regulations are indeed difficult but moral leadership is vital too. The disgraceful organisation of the Bobby Storey funeral was the ultimate demonstration that a republican show of strength was more important than the risks of a pandemic.

Contrasted with John Hume’s humble and compliant funeral, the Storey episode proved that tribalism is still the driving force of republican politics today.

Mirroring the DUP’s refusal to consider an all-island approach, Michelle O’Neill refused to issue the “Staying Safe at Christmas” public health guidance, signed off by the chief medical officers of each of the four nations in the UK. It was to be advertised in newspapers and social media offering the public advice on reducing risks during Christmas.

O’Neill wouldn’t endorse this entirely sensible campaign, despite pleadings from the North’s medical advisors, because it was all-UK. It’s pathetic behaviour.

The solution is solely and entirely in the hands of the voters. The election of Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP, to Westminster is a promising sign that moderation may be making a comeback in Northern politics.

Perhaps the partisan behaviour of O’Neill and Foster has exposed their cynical lack of regard for proper priorities.

If so, it’ll be one more hard but useful lesson of Covid-19.