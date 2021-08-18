| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

If nothing happened, why does it keep happening?

Sinead Ryan

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

This is a story about nothing happening. Nothing at all. So it could all be in my head; an assumption, jumping to conclusions, an unwarranted response.

I’m putting that out there to save you doing it.

I was walking in a local park the other morning around 10am, podcast on, earphones in. That’s me, pretty much every morning. Only the route and park varies. This one has a forested area, pretty but dark and overgrown, skirting broadly around a playground but hidden in undergrowth.

Most Watched

Privacy