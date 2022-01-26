| 9.3°C Dublin

If Ireland was serious about neutrality and what that really means, Russia would not view us as such a pushover

Declan Power

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via Reuters

DURING World War II, the then Taoiseach Éamon de Valera was once asked by David Gray, the US envoy to Ireland at the time, what he would do if German paratroopers were dropped into Derry. Dev's reply was “I don’t know”.

In truth, Dev summed up the overall approach of independent Ireland to matters of defence then. Some 80-odd years later, it certainly sums up the Irish government’s approach to defence today.

