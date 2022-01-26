If Ireland was serious about neutrality and what that really means, Russia would not view us as such a pushover

DURING World War II, the then Taoiseach Éamon de Valera was once asked by David Gray, the US envoy to Ireland at the time, what he would do if German paratroopers were dropped into Derry. Dev's reply was “I don’t know”.

In truth, Dev summed up the overall approach of independent Ireland to matters of defence then. Some 80-odd years later, it certainly sums up the Irish government’s approach to defence today.

The forthcoming Russian naval exercise, to be conducted next week approximately 130 nautical miles off the Irish south-west coast, has firmly put us back in the ‘I don’t know’ status regarding our national defence.

It’s not so much that the Russians are coming into our territorial waters to directly threaten us; it’s more the sheer level of uncertainty this unwarranted act is now generating throughout the governments of our European partners. No-one knows what exactly the Russians may do next week. Close monitoring is crucial to allow for evasive or defensive action.

It is surely no mistake that Russia, while teetering on the edge of war in its own backyard, has branched out into western Europe’s backyard in a muscular manifestation of military power.

One could rightly pose the question that if it’s purely about the unfolding tension on the Ukraine-Russian border, would Vladimir Putin not have been better advised to deploy his navy to conduct war games in the Baltic Sea?

There he could shake his fist at Poland, the rebellious Baltic states and other neutral states like Finland and Sweden. All of these countries have been critical, even belligerent towards Russia recently and are vocal in their support of Ukraine. So wouldn’t it make more sense to try intimidating them?

The difference here is that unlike Dev in World War II and Ireland today, there is clarity on where all of the aforementioned states stand with regards to defence.

All of the Baltics are both NATO and EU members, as is Poland. Sweden and Finland are EU members and while not in NATO, they happily conduct regular defence exercises with the alliance. It’s very clear where they stand and their resolve is evident.

Ireland continually prevaricates when it comes to defence. We want to be an integral part of the western bloc, particularly the EU, but when it comes to defence we stick our heads in the sand.

One day we are proclaiming our ‘neutrality’ in all things military, the next we are claiming we will stand up for human rights and the right of independent nations to self-determination and the principles of the rule-of-law.

The sad truth is that if we were really serious about our neutrality, the Russians wouldn’t see us as such a weak link in the architecture of European defence and security.

Even if we were only moderately serious about our responsibilities in this area, we would not have let our defence force numbers dwindle to levels that leave our naval service unable to crew the pitifully few ships we have. We currently can only put five to sea out of a flotilla of nine.

Most of our army units struggle to maintain operational capacity as they are haemorrhaging experienced officers and NCOs. Our air corps struggles to maintain not just the crews necessary to fly our aircraft, but also to provide maintenance and air-traffic control.

No observer or practitioner of defence matters expects a country of Ireland’s size to maintain military assets that could combat a behemoth like the Russian war machine.

But if we were to be more realistic and maintain what we have to an effective level, and develop proper grown-up defence co-operation arrangements with our friends and neighbours, we could prevent ourselves being seen as the weak kid to pick on in the playground.

Whether war starts in Ukraine or not, this recent episode of Russian posturing and bullying is a wake-up call to this state to get its house in order. I’m not suggesting spending money to ridiculous levels here. But rather a culture shift.

We have long realised that we cannot go it alone on things from climate change to cyber development. It’s time we applied the same logic to defence.

A good start would be to purchase a military-grade radar system and develop a transparent and clear arrangement with the UK on air and sea policing, like New Zealand do with Australia and Canada with the US.

Grown-up countries pool resources. We already do this for air-sea rescue.

This then allows us to scan our neighbourhood and always know what is going on in our backyard. It may even ensure that we are not seen as such a soft touch by others pushing controversial agendas.

Let’s end the culture of ‘I don’t know’ when it comes to protecting our people and territory.