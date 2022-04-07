If I didn’t have a childminder five days a week, there’s a good chance you wouldn’t be reading this column. So where’s the harm in thanking them?

At a typical Hollywood awards ceremony, it’s usually customary to thank the award voters, your agent, your mum and, if you’re that way inclined, God.

You know who rarely gets a shout-out from the stage? The people who helped get you there in entirely more practical ways.

Last month, when actress Melanie Lynskey won a Critics’ Choice Award for her role in Yellowjackets, she took the opportunity, in a room full of her industry peers, to thank her childminder.

“The most important person I think I have to thank before I finish is my nanny, Celli,” she said. “I love her. She’s with my child and my child is safe and taken care of and she allows me to go and do my work. Thank you, Celli.”

Lynskey isn’t the first celeb to give credit where it’s very much due. Jessica Alba paid fulsome tribute to her own nanny in a 2018 Instagram post.

“It truly takes a village to raise kiddos, whether it’s your blood family or chosen family,” Alba wrote. “I am so thankful for Connie who has been there for me.”

More recently, Vogue Williams was ‘praised’ for being ‘honest’ about the fact she has paid childcare. A very normal and understandable decision in a working family, but seemingly not.

“People are funny about having a nanny,” Williams said recently in an Instagram Q&A. “We wanted a nanny because I am home a lot so I spend as much time with the kids as possible between work. My job is never the same, so I never know my schedule. I couldn’t work without her. The kids love her and we love her.”

There’s the key sentence right there: “I couldn’t work without her.” And yet, this open acknowledgement of help seems to be rare within the world of celebrity. More often than not, the chefs, childcare, personal trainers, housekeepers and drivers are the glue that holds the entire show together.

A show, if you’re an actress, that involves endless travelling, 16-hour filming days and no end of physical demands. Instead of crediting those who keep the domestic realm afloat, they are simply never mentioned. Many A-list actresses will take the opportunity to bleat on ad infinitum about how rewarding, beautiful and life-affirming parenthood is. Well of course it is! You have, or at the very least can comfortably afford, live-in help!

Whatever domestic arrangements celebs settle on is essentially none of our business, but there’s something about this that eventually trickles into the public consciousness. You’ve probably heard the saying that women feel the pressure to parent like they don’t work, and work as though they aren’t parents. There’s very little room to openly credit the third-party help that lets us do either.

If I didn’t have a childminder that took care of my child five days a week, there’s a pretty good chance you wouldn’t have read this column. She is an absolute godsend and, after raising children of her own, has a skillset and emotional armoury that I just don’t have.

She is doing some of the most responsible, demanding and significant work you will ever ask another person to do. Looking after children may look easy and cute and fun, but most people will tell you it’s demanding work.

What’s more important than making sure your child is happy and safe during the day, allowing you the emotional, physical and mental bandwidth to earn a living?

Prized home not feasible for most

Home Of The Year’s winning house was a 150-year-old Wicklow farmhouse, owned by a couple who are the fourth generation of their family to live there.

Kate and Shane Byrne took the original farmhouse structure and extended and renovated it to create a light-filled home that’s an eye-catching blend of traditional and modern.

It’s a perfect example of what can be achieved with the more traditional, less ‘fashionable’ house structures that are all over the countryside.

This week, there are 188 houses for sale in Ireland priced at under €75,000, although it has been estimated there are around 180,000 vacant properties and sites in Ireland.

For those with deep enough pockets and the constitution for a major undertaking, this seems like perfectly good sense.

Last month, the Government announced plans to offer first-time buyers grants to make derelict properties liveable

again.

Much as we’d like to think that buying derelict properties for a song and renovating them into lovely homes is a great strategy, no-one is ever really talking with any clarity about the often prohibitive costs of renovation.

Home Of The Year’s winner is proof of what magic can be achieved.

But let’s be honest and transparent about this — in the current financial climate, and given how stretched the construction industry is, creativity and imagination will really only get you so far.

Don’t Bank on airbrushing

It’s no secret that the Kardashians are fans of Photoshop and Insta filters, but it seems they may have taken things a step too far with artistic license this week.

As part of Kim Kardashian’s Skims underwear campaign, Tyra Banks’ image went through the airbrushing process, giving her the sort of curves Kim has. So much for body diversity.

Given the Kardashians have made a billion-dollar empire out of creating unattainable and borderline toxic beauty standards, it shouldn’t come as any surprise. But that doesn’t make it any less disappointing.