If I could go back to my teens, I would treat the boys who approached me in bars or clubs with a little more humanity

Tanya Sweeney

'I had an incredibly specific and narrow idea of the type of person I wanted to be, and, by extension, the type of people I should surround myself with' Expand

I read an interesting interview with Hollywood actress Christina Ricci this week in which she notes that she would like another shot at doing the 1990s all over again. It was the decade in which she rose to stardom as a child actor (she was born in 1980), and ended it as a 20-year-old indie film star.

This is very dark, but I would just like to go back to that age and do it over again and not make so many f**king mistakes,” Ricci said recently. “Honestly, I regret so much. I’d like to go back to 1996 and be like, ‘All right… we had a practice run. It went okay, but it wasn’t really as great as we wanted it to be. We’re going to do this again.’ People who are like, ‘I have no regrets.’ What f**king magic life did you live?”

