If I could go back to my teens, I would treat the boys who approached me in bars or clubs with a little more humanity

I read an interesting interview with Hollywood actress Christina Ricci this week in which she notes that she would like another shot at doing the 1990s all over again. It was the decade in which she rose to stardom as a child actor (she was born in 1980), and ended it as a 20-year-old indie film star.

“This is very dark, but I would just like to go back to that age and do it over again and not make so many f**king mistakes,” Ricci said recently. “Honestly, I regret so much. I’d like to go back to 1996 and be like, ‘All right… we had a practice run. It went okay, but it wasn’t really as great as we wanted it to be. We’re going to do this again.’ People who are like, ‘I have no regrets.’ What f**king magic life did you live?”

Girl, I hear that. If you are going to make mistakes, the ages between 10 and 20 are definitely the best time to do that. Yet there’s something so tantalising about the idea of a do-over, isn’t there? It’s likely why there has been such a resurgence in time-travel plots in literature (Emma Straub’s This Time Tomorrow) and film (Petite Maman, Palm Springs, The Tomorrow Project). As I spent my teens back in the 1990s, it’s a decade I have no end of affection for. But yep, taking a leaf out of Ricci’s book, it’s almost impossible to wonder about the things you’d do differently, with the wisdom of a practice run well behind you.

The first place I would take this metaphorical time machine back to would be my first day of secondary school, where I didn’t know a sinner. After my mother tossed me out of the still-moving car and I stood with a wobbling lip, a group of girls soon took me under their wing. They turned out to be the popular crowd, but my spot in the class totem pole was hilariously short-lived. To cover up my nerves, I became so ebullient, playful and screechy — less than zero chill — that my new friends were hiding in the gym from me, appalled, by lunchtime. It took me years to learn to walk into a room of strangers and keep my cool, but that one fateful morning has stayed with me forever.

The next thing I would do differently, as an older teen, is treat the boys/men who approached me in bars or clubs with a little more humanity. It must have been unnerving, or even petrifying, to walk up to a total stranger with a chat-up line and hope that they didn’t crush you in their fist for the craic. I know that now. But, at the time, I was cosplaying as someone much cooler than I actually was, and that meant being aloof and disinterested — even, weirdly, when I was. I’d stare people down, answering in monosyllable, blowing smoke rings in their direction in the manner of a Gallic sex symbol (I was often wearing polyester and corduroy during all this), until they slinked away. I took that as some sort of win. What a 48-carat idiot I was.

Additionally, I wish I’d realised when others were actually flirting with me. I had a string of lovely, gentle, cute male friends that I would find dark corners in bars with, or talk to on fire escapes at parties. It was all gentle and meaningful and lovely, and it was only much later on that I realised that they were hoping for something else, and I was being too aggressively my-dude-my-bro platonic to figure it out. Raging. Absolutely raging. Of course, they tell you all this years later, which is pointless.

I also should have been nicer to those who were just that bit different to me. Prefer Bovril to tea? State of you. Studying theology? Smell ya later. Like to listen to the Spice Girls? Outta my way. In my late teens, I had an incredibly specific and narrow idea of the type of person I wanted to be, and, by extension, the type of people I should surround myself with. Anyone else was subtly picked off, irrespective of what other lovely qualities they might have had. A complete fool’s errand.

This is an almost evergreen regret of the middle-aged woman, but it very much still stands: I also wish I hadn’t spent so much time fretting about not looking like Kate Moss. I came of age in the heroin-chic era, all jutting hip bones and prominent clavicles. I hated the body I felt I’d been unfairly assigned back then. All I saw was thunder thighs, pastiness, and some actual skin on my bones. The tragedy was that I was supple, slender enough to have to pin size-10 skirts onto my frame, and above all, healthy. The energy I spent believing otherwise would power a small city. Ironically, I’m virtually unrecognisable from that supple and lithe young person now, but have clawed all that self-doubting energy back. Life, you are absolutely hilarious sometimes.

Hindsight is 20:20, but it is also incredibly humbling. Every young person is a beguiling stew of self-belief, insecurity, brazenness, ignorance and stupidity. I’m just glad I did it all in the 1990s, when no one could hear me scream and screw up.